Arteta conjures new Arsenal ploy to land exciting signings and copy Man City success

Mikel Arteta has suggested he wants Arsenal to begin a multi-club model to help them sign some of the best young talents around, much like what Manchester City have managed to achieve.

The City Group have created one of the biggest and best portfolios in world football, having brought teams such as Girona, Troyes, Palermo, New York City FC and Melbourne City under their staple. Man City recently used this multi-club model to their advantage by capturing highly rated Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes, after he had shone while on loan at Girona.

It took Savinho some time to register his first goal for City, but he starred in the recent win over Leicester City and is a player with fantastic potential.

Post-Brexit rules have made it harder for English clubs to sign talented young players, but having a number of sister clubs can aid this process.

Ahead of his team’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday night, Arteta was asked about Arsenal potentially going down a similar route to City. The Gunners boss has hinted he will urge Emirates chiefs to enter talks for other clubs.

“Well, that’s something that a lot of clubs have at the moment,” Arteta said (via the Evening Standard).

“So, that restriction in the country has provoked that many other clubs have now, like sister clubs or multi-club systems to be able to do that.

“So, looking ahead in the future it’s something basically to explore because obviously with the actual system it’s very, very difficult.

“Every club is very different in the way that they are set up and the clubs that they have picked are various.

“But in our way, it’s obviously a decision from our ownership and the board to understand what is the best thing for the club in the future.

“My involvement is in the team and the squad. I have full trust in what the club has to do there and they have to decide. If the club wants my opinion then I’m more than happy to give that, but my focus is on the team.”

Arteta would love to repeat La Masia strategy

Arteta came through the famed La Masia academy, where Barcelona ask young players to live together to create an even stronger bond.

“We lived in La Masia,” Arteta added. “To replicate that here is impossible. We cannot do it.

“[La Masia] is the most unique environment I have seen in my life, the most competitive, the most inspiring and the most professional environment at any club or academy that I have seen that replicates a first-team environment at 14 or 15 years old.

“To do that with the capacity to recruit from all over Spain, or all over the world if you wanted at that time, that is very difficult to achieve.

“We were 32 players there and I think 29 of them made it to the highest level. The six that shared a room with me were legends in the football world. That is unheard of. There is something special there, that is not a coincidence. And they have done it for decades now.

“If we could do that, different parts of the country as well…it’s so limited. But that’s a regulation – it might change, it might not.

“We just need to be so good with the actual regulation right now. But it is very different in Europe. That’s the thing that I don’t think is very, very fair.”

Arsenal transfers: Merson verdict; Wolves raid

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has reiterated his stance that Arsenal should break the bank for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The pundit said: “Do Newcastle turn down £100m for [Alexander] Isak?”

“£150 [million], Arsenal will have the money, that takes Arsenal to another level.”

Isak is not the only forward Arsenal are looking at, as they are also monitoring Matheus Cunha’s situation at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reports claim Arsenal have been ‘exploring’ a January deal for Cunha and are now ‘pushing’ to secure his services.

Although, Wolves are reluctant to let their star man leave this month and will try to keep him until at least the summer.

