Arteta’s Nketiah stance revealed as Arsenal weigh up mammoth January Toney bid

Arsenal have eyes on a new No.9 in January and fielded enquiries about one of their own forwards when another Premier League club came calling in recent weeks.

Brentford asked about Eddie Nketiah’s availability and have held a long-term interest in the Arsenal academy product. The query was rejected as Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Nketiah’s and does not wish to sell him, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Gunners are set to push for a new starting striker with work being done to bring in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

That move could have represented the opportunity for a swap deal, but the Arsenal boss wants to keep his squad together and not lose any players in winter.

However, with the costs of signing an elite striker such as Toney spiralling, Arsenal may well have to sell before they buy.

The Bees have begun looking at new targets in the expectancy of Toney leaving in 2024 and Nketiah is a name that is well known and popular inside the club.

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League and want to add more quality in a bid to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the title. A swap deal is unlikely and is the least preferred option for Arsenal negotiators.

Crystal Palace also hold a long-term interest in the 24-year-old and are also keen to add to their striking options with Odsonne Edouard struggling to score regularly.

They looked at bringing Nketiah in a couple of years ago and have put themselves back in the race recently.

The Gunners man signed a new five-year deal back in the summer of 2022 and wants to remain at Arsenal and show his abilities. However, competition is likely to pick up as his club bring in more options for his spot.

Should his minutes reduce as an effect of the upcoming transfer window, Nketiah could be forced to seek game time elsewhere in a bid to keep his name in the England squad.

The striker has missed just one Premier League game so far this season, and has started nine, so doesn’t want to be pushed to the side.

Nketiah was in the Chelsea youth system at Cobham before being snapped up by Arsenal in 2015. He has been at the club ever since, making 154 appearances scoring 38 goals and grabbing nine assists.

