Mikel Arteta has identified two main striker options for Arsenal as they prepare to submit an ‘important’ bid to replace Kai Havertz this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal’s injury woes went from bad to worse on Wednesday when it emerged that Havertz will miss the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring. The Germany star has joined Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in being out of action.

Bukayo Saka is also injured, though he has reportedly returned to light training and is hoping to return in March.

Havertz’s injury blow means Arteta will have to rely on Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri in forward areas over the coming weeks.

These injuries have demonstrated to Arteta and Arsenal chiefs that they simply must bring in a top centre-forward in the summer, having failed to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in January.

On his YouTube channel, Romano has revealed that Arteta is ‘obsessed’ about signing an elite No 9, with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak the main candidate. Although, he is not the only option being considered.

“In terms of a striker, the two names remain, and there are two obsessions of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta,” the journalist said.

“[One is] Alexander Isak – but at the moment, we have to respect Newcastle. Newcastle had no intention, and there is still no intention, to consider Alexander Isak as a player who can leave in the summer. Then we will see, we will follow the story.

“But at the moment, it’s not that easy to consider Alexander Isak as an easy target for the summer, absolutely. So Arsenal will be there, Arsenal will try, but at the moment it is not guaranteed yet.”

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Romano provided more information. He stated that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another ‘favourite’ option of Arteta’s, with an ‘important’ offer being readied to finally land a new goalscorer.

‘Even after update on Kai Havertz’s injury requiring surgery, Arsenal plan remain the same: find internal solutions and focus on big signing in the summer,’ Romano wrote.

‘Important investment planned on striker for the summer window (Sesko and Isak the fav names)… and winger too.’

Arsenal considering Isak, Sesko moves

There have been several reports on Isak and Sesko recently as Arsenal ramp up their search for a new talisman. Arteta supposedly believes that signing Isak would help Arsenal win the Champions League in the next few seasons, such is his amazing talent.

But TEAMtalk understands Newcastle want a whopping £120million (€144m / $151m) to sell Isak, while they are also trying to convince him to pen a new contract.

Sesko will be easier to sign, as Leipzig are prepared to sell him for around £55m this summer. It emerged on Thursday that Arsenal are ‘confident’ they will win the race for the 21-year-old Bundesliga star, despite Manchester United and Chelsea also being in the picture.

Sesko rejected Arsenal’s advances last summer to sign a new deal with Leipzig. But it is understood that the Slovenia international simply wanted to spend an extra year developing at Leipzig and that he remains keen on joining Arsenal in the near future.

The Gunners have also been linked with a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur icon Harry Kane amid news of his Bayern Munich release clause dropping. However, it is very hard to see that move happening as it would tarnish Kane’s reputation among Spurs fans.

READ NEXT: Arsenal in pole position to complete thrilling forward signing as Chelsea barged aside

Arsenal transfers: Liverpool battle; midfielder swoop back on

It is important to note that Arsenal are not the only Premier League club who could move for Isak this summer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Sweden star is very interested in joining Liverpool, and the Anfield club will decide in the coming months whether to make him a top target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are prepared to go back in for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli after previously missing out on his services.

Locatelli snubbed Arsenal to sign for Juventus in August 2021, but Arteta now wants him to move to the Emirates and replace Jorginho.

POLL: Which striker signing would be best for Arsenal?