Arsenal have reportedly been given the opportunity to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, while the Gunners are trying to get rid of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey this month.

According to the latest reports, Arsenal have been ‘offered’ both Coman and his France team-mate Randal Kolo Muani – who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain – in recent days. Agents at the top of European football know that Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements following Gabriel Jesus’ ACL injury, with Bukayo Saka already on the sidelines and Kai Havertz misfiring.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Bayern winger Coman, viewing him as an elite option to improve his forward line. However, the transfer is unlikely to go through this month as Arsenal chiefs believe he is too expensive to sign.

The report, which comes from the Daily Mail, states that Coman’s value and big wage demands will put him out of Arsenal’s price range mid-season.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, is desperately searching for a new club after being cast out by PSG boss Luis Enrique.

Arsenal have been told by PSG that they can sign the striker on an initial loan deal that includes an obligation to buy worth £50million (€59.4m / $61.3m).

Arsenal think that sum is seriously overinflated, as do Manchester United. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also in the frame for Kolo Muani but he is instead poised to join Juventus on a straight loan.

The report states that Arsenal are focusing on loan deals from abroad to improve Arteta’s firepower. The only other solution is to pay over the odds for players they had originally targeted for the summer.

Jorginho, Partey to move on

One way Arsenal can increase the money at their disposal is by offloading unwanted players and those who are coming towards the end of their careers.

As per a separate update from The Telegraph, midfield pair Jorginho and Partey are being pushed out of the Emirates.

Arteta is eager to revamp his midfield and Jorginho and Partey are not in his long-term vision.

Jorginho’s agent has already held talks with Flamengo and Palmeiras as the 33-year-old ponders a transfer to Brazil.

Barcelona have been linked with Partey on several occasions as they seek cheap additions to their squad. Alternatively, the Ghanaian might sign a lucrative deal by agreeing to head to the Saudi Pro League.

Those two departures would free up space for Martin Zubimendi to join. Arsenal have reignited their pursuit of the Spain star after Liverpool failed to capture him last summer.

Arsenal transfers: Conflicting Zubimendi reports; Prem raid

There are conflicting reports surrounding Arsenal’s move for Zubimendi, though.

The Spanish press claim Zubimendi is fed up with being tipped to join an English side and still remains committed to Real Sociedad.

But Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have mapped out Arsenal’s route to his signing.

Another player Arteta holds long-term interest in his Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo.

Arsenal reporter Charles Watts thinks Mbeumo would be an ‘excellent fit’ at the Emirates given his recent form.

Brentford will do all they can to keep him during the current transfer window, however.

