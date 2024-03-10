Arteta open to damaging Arsenal defender exit as Serie A giants learn how to get deal done

AC Milan remain in talks with Arsenal over a move for Jakub Kiwior, and Mikel Arteta could reportedly allow him to leave on loan if the Serie A side have a mandatory purchase clause.

Kiwior was signed for around £21million from Spezia during the January window of last season. He was afforded few minutes in the following months, with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba preferred at centre-back when available.

That has remained the case this season, but the Polish international has been utilised much more often, with the left-back spot being given to him as a result of some below-par performances from Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Kiwior has made the position his own – he’s played 16 times in the Premier League this term, mostly at left-back, and the Gunners have only failed to win in two of the games he’s played.

In comparison, when Zinchenko has played, Arteta’s side have failed to win on seven occasions in the league.

As such, it seems Kiwior is a more useful asset, and that’s something other clubs have identified.

AC Milan have been pushing for the signing for a while, and those links are not stopping.

In fact, it has been reported by Fichajes that the Serie A giants have ‘been in direct contact’ for some time and that they are trying ‘to reach an agreement’ for the defender.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the last 10 Arsenal January transfers out of 10: Odegaard, Aubameyang, Suarez…

Arteta open to mandatory purchase

On current form, that sale would seem a damaging one, but the report suggests the Gunners ‘could consider a loan transfer with a mandatory purchase clause’.

It’s said Arteta does not want to just loan Kiwior out or do so with only an option to buy being included, but a full sale at the end could be agreed upon.

Milan are said to be ‘persisting’ with the objective of acquiring the defender on loan.

However, the possibility of a transfer ‘with conditional clauses could be the midpoint’ which sees it get done.

Kiwior would welcome Milan move

A recent report named two clubs that Kiwior would leave Arsenal for: Milan and Juventus.

As such, he’s not likely to push back if an agreement is reached with the Rossoneri.

That report surfaced in January, though, and he’s played and performed for his current club since then.

It would seem that should have some bearing on his decision – he’s settled at the Emirates now, and knows he can perform there, so a move, if he can help it, would be a waste.

That said, Jurrien Timber has not had a chance to impress yet, and given he can play anywhere across the back line, now he’s returned to training, he’ll be looking to come for somebody’s spot, and there’s a chance it’s Kiwior’s.

READ MORE: Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool and Man City to the Premier League title: Key defensive improvements explained