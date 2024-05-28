Arteta plotting statement Man Utd raid after personally speaking to superstar on joining Arsenal

Marcus Rashford and Mikel Arteta have been in talks over the forward joining Arsenal

Mikel Arteta and Marcus Rashford have reportedly ‘spoken in recent weeks’ and there is interest on both sides regarding the forward moving from Manchester United to Arsenal.

It’s been a rough season for the United forward, but there is clearly a world-class player in there on his day. His displays in the 2022/23 season encapsulated that.

Indeed, the Englishman bagged 30 goals in all competitions, and was far and away United’s most influential player, helping them to third in the Premier League, League Cup triumph and a spot in the FA Cup final.

This term, he managed just eight goals in all competitions, the polar opposite of last season, as United recorded their worst Premier League finish ever (eighth), though Rashford did score a crucial goal in the FA Cup quarter-finals, helping the Red Devils to the final, which they won.

Arsenal have had no such troubles in front of goal, scoring the second-most goals (91) in the Premier League last term.

But they have struggled through the middle, particularly before Kai Havertz was pushed up top, and are looking at rectifying that problem.

Whether or not Rashford would be utilised through the centre for Arsenal remains to be seen, but they’ve been linked with him often of late.

Now, it seems they are actively pushing for his signature.

Arteta holds talks with Rashford

Manager Arteta is the driving force behind that push.

Indeed, sources suggest the Gunners boss and Rashford have ‘spoken in recent weeks’.

Further to that, it’s believed there is interest over the move on both sides.

It is suggested that United might be wary of selling to Arsenal – the sides have historically been rivals, contending for the same positions up at the top of the league.

While the Red Devils have not been anywhere close to the juggernaut they once were, Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to return them to the summit of world football, and may well have Rashford in his thoughts given how he could contribute to that if he hits the right form.

Arsenal move could be huge for Rashford

While he’s been poor this season, a move to a higher quality side in Arsenal could see Rashford return to his best.

With England, playing around better players, he has tended to perform often, and that could be the same at the Emirates.

He would also not have an awful lot of pressure on him – at United, because he came through the academy as a bright spark and quickly became one of their best players, there is a lot of expectation for him to perform.

In a side more heavily saturated with talent, he could fly under the radar and not be as heavily scrutinised if not performing, as a lot of other stars at Arsenal have been in great form for the past couple of campaigns.

Rashford has been told by United legend Rio Ferdinand that he should consider moving away from the club, and there does not seem a much better place to go than a side vying for the title in the last two campaigns.

He could provide the extra push that Arsenal need to usurp Manchester City up at the top of he finds his feet in north London.

