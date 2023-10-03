Arteta provides damning Saka injury update ahead of Man City clash; bemoans ‘mistakes’ in Lens defeat

Mikel Arteta admitted the injury sustained by Bukayo Saka “doesn’t look good”, and explained why his side couldn’t beat an “exceptional” Lens side in the Champions League.

Arsenal suffered a setback in their quest to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages when falling to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Lens.

Gabriel Jesus was on target for the Gunners, though goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi secured a famous victory for the French outfit.

Marring the night further for the Gunners was the enforced substitution of Bukayo Saka due to injury.

The lack of rest Arsenal’s talismanic winger has been afforded in recent seasons has become a point of contention of late.

Saka was something of a surprise selection given the varying knocks he’s been carrying over recent weeks. The upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday was another factor that led many to believe Saka might get the night off.

However, Saka was selected to start and lasted just 34 minutes before picking up what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Arteta said: “They are a really good side, exceptional opponent.

“We took the lead and then in one action they managed to score. We had a big chance straight after the break.

“In many occasions we attacked the space – but it was [decided] in the boxes. We missed some big chances and didn’t defend well enough for their goals.

“Mistakes happen in football and they will continue to be there somehow but the difference was made in both boxes. You have to put the ball in the back of the net and defend well.

“It was a big night for us. We weren’t able to take the result we wanted but we were able to learn.”

Saka injury update

Regarding Saka’s injury, the Gunners boss said: “It was an action. It was a backheel and he felt something on this specific action. He was too uncomfortable to continue.”

When asked to give an indication on how serious the problem is or how long Saka could be sidelined, Arteta simply shook his head.

However, when speaking to an overseas broadcaster, Arteta delivered a worrying response when quizzed on the issue.

“It doesn’t look good,” replied Arteta when speaking to the Norwegian media.

Arsenal just “warming up” – Declan Rice

Midfielder Declan Rice also spoke to the press, adding: “I feel we created enough to win the game, for sure.

“We missed some big chances. It’s a great finish for their first goal and the second one we created with our own problems.

“I thought we totally dominated the match but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it but it was just that final bit that was lacking.

“Credit to them. They defended very well and some of their centre-backs had some outstanding performances.

“We’re only 10 games or so into the season. We’re just warming up and getting into our rhythm. Our focus turns back to the league and it’s a massive game on Sunday.”

READ MORE: Deal confirmed as Man Utd, Arsenal target postpones Premier League move with new contract