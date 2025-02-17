Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been given a major boost as they can now sign Alexander Isak for a discounted fee, according to a report.

Isak is enjoying another fantastic season in front of goal, having found the back of the net 19 times in 29 appearances so far. The striker has scored twice against Arsenal this season and ran centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel ragged during their League Cup semi-final second leg on February 5.

Jamie Carragher has labelled Isak the best centre-forward in the Premier League this season, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Sweden international is Arsenal’s dream target to fill the void at No 9, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko another option.

Arsenal have previously been put off moving for Isak by Newcastle United demanding a remarkable fee of £150million (€180m / $189m) for him.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that his price tag had dropped to £120m (€144m / $151m), but it now seems to have fallen even further.

As per Catalan outlet Sport, Isak could be available for a far more reasonable fee of €100m (£83.3m / $105m) this summer.

Newcastle will be forced to drop their asking price significantly if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Magpies know that Isak is determined to shine in the competition and establish himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

While the Premier League looks set to be given an extra Champions League spot, there is still a possibility Newcastle will miss out on qualification. Following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side sit seventh.

Newcastle will have to fend off the likes of Bournemouth, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham in order to make Europe’s premier knockout competition.

Arsenal in busy race for Alexander Isak

There have been several updates on Isak’s future recently. It has emerged that the 25-year-old will refuse to sign a new contract at St James’ Park if Newcastle do not reach the Champions League, which will make his exit even likelier.

Arsenal boss Arteta is thought to be ‘obsessed’ about signing Isak, believing his capture would be instrumental to the Gunners winning the Premier League and Champions League.

But Arsenal will not have it all their own way in the transfer chase. Sport add that Liverpool, Barcelona and Chelsea are all eager to sign Isak, too.

And sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Isak would be very much open to joining league leaders Liverpool if they came forward with a major offer.

Isak’s future looks set to be one of the big topics of the summer transfer window as Arsenal look to beat numerous elite clubs to his services.

DIVE DEEPER: Liverpool could REALLY sell £37.5m forward If Alexander Isak joins as ‘verbal commitment’ claim made

Arsenal transfers: Striker alternative; contract ‘agreement’

As previously mentioned, Isak is not the only centre-forward Arsenal are eyeing.

According to separate reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal have drawn up a stunning £83m offer for Bundesliga ace Sesko.

Central midfield is another position Arteta is keen to bolster. Football Transfers state that Arsenal are ‘closing in’ on a contract agreement with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal are supposedly ready to double Zubimendi’s wages as they try to hold off Real Madrid and sign him first.

