Arteta reveals his true intentions for Ramsdale in response to Arsenal exit speculation

Mikel Arteta is eager for Aaron Ramsdale to remain at Arsenal, but could not categorically confirm the goalkeeper will be staying.

Ramsdale was Arsenal’s main goalkeeper in each of the past two seasons, but this term has been overtaken after the club brought in David Raya on loan from Brentford.

It did not take long for Ramsdale to be linked with an exit, despite Arteta initially claiming he wanted two goalkeepers to rotate.

The amount Raya has played in comparison to Ramsdale indicates there is actually a hierarchy and it means less gametime for the England international.

TEAMtalk has recently revealed the conditions behind a potential loan move for Ramsdale to Newcastle United, who have just lost Nick Pope to a significant injury.

Arteta has now confirmed that he wants Ramsdale to stay at Arsenal.

“I want Aaron with us,” Arteta said.

“I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us.

“We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have.”

READ MORE: Ruthless Arsenal to sell Nketiah as Arteta clears deck for lethal striker with gigantic release clause

Arteta won’t provide definite Ramsdale answer

However, the manager would not willingly say there was zero chance of Ramsdale moving away from the club in January.

“I won’t do that to any player. Any player,” he replied when asked to rule out Ramsdale’s exit for definite.

“I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.

“I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won’t say it. If you say yes or no, I won’t say it.

“I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January. For Newcastle or any other club. So it is a no.”

Ramsdale remains under contract with Arsenal until 2026, with the option of an extra year.

Since his arrival from Sheffield United, Ramsdale has made 86 appearances for Arsenal, conceding 95 goals.

Still only 25 years old, he will want to be playing regularly, especially with Euro 2024 coming up at the end of the season.

But his last Premier League appearance for Arsenal when Raya was also available (in other words, not against Brentford when the Spaniard was ineligible) came back on September 3 against Manchester United.

IN FOCUS – Premier League keepers ranked: Alisson and Onana battling with Luton stopper