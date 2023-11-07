Arteta defied as major Arsenal star asks to leave and targets shock Prem switch

An Arsenal star Mikel Arteta does not wish to sell ‘wants to leave in January’, and one report claims he’s even sizing up a shock transfer within the Premier League.

Italian giant Juventus are widely known to be seeking an addition to their midfield ranks in January. Max Allegri’s side are currently two men light in the engine room following a pair of lengthy suspensions.

Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli (betting) are both unavailable in Turin for the long haul.

But with Juventus currently trailing only Inter Milan in Serie A, Allegri’s side are not content to sit idly by.

A replacement midfielder is wanted and sporting director, Cristian Giuntoli, was spotted in attendance for Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

The Telegraph insisted Spurs’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the player Giuntoli and his assistant, Giovanni Manna, were observing.

Hojbjerg has tumbled down the pecking order this season with Ange Postecoglou favouring Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr. According to Fabrizio Romano, Hojbjerg wants out.

Man City’s Kalvin Phillips is another understood to be on Juventus’ radar. However, according to Romano, Phillips is not a priority target.

Now, according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the answer to Juve’s midfield conundrum could come via Arsenal.

Juventus eyeing Partey, but Partey eyes England and Spain

Firstly, TMW acknowledge Juve’s interest in Hojbjerg and Phillips. However, it’s then noted Thomas Partey too is in their crosshairs.

The 30-year-old has featured just five times for Arsenal this season. Injuries have been the primary reason behind his lack of action, though even when fit, three of his appearances came out of position at right-back.

His importance is thus not what it once was at the Emirates, especially on the back of Declan Rice’s £105m arrival.

However, strength in depth is vital for all top clubs, especially those juggling both domestic and European commitments.

Losing Partey would be a blow to Arsenal and TMW go on to state the Ghana international ‘wants to leave in January’.

While not stated outright, the suggestion is Partey wants to join a club where he’ll be a regular starter again.

However, TMW then note Partey ‘is stalling’ with regards to the prospect of joining Juventus. Explaining why, it’s claimed he’s ‘waiting for other proposals from the Premier League or La Liga.’

No specific English or Spanish clubs were stated in the piece. But if Partey fancies a move to a bigger club than Juventus, he’s seemingly setting his sights sky high.

On the subject of Arsenal’s stance on Partey leaving, Football Transfers claimed in late-October that Arteta ‘has no intention to sell [Partey]’.

TMW stated Juventus’ preferred deal type in January would be a loan that potentially includes an option to buy.

But with Arteta understood to be against an exit, Juve’s plans and Partey’s apparent exit demand may not matter.

