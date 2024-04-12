Arteta sanctions exit for ‘exceptional’ Arsenal star with La Liga clubs ready to pounce

Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on one of their academy prospects this summer, with his chances of breaking into the senior squad looking slim.

The Gunners are in the midst of a title battle right now, but the club will already have one eye on the upcoming window. Several big-name stars have been linked and the club could also look to offload a number of players.

Charlie Patino is one player in particular who is facing an uncertain future in north London. The 20-year-old is currently out on loan with Swansea, but the loan spell hasn’t been a roaring success.

The 20-year-old has only featured sparingly under new Swansea boss Luke Williams and he’s not started for the Championship club since the start of January.

Patino started the season fairly well with Swansea as he produced eight goal contributions in the first half of the season. However, his lack of action since the turn of the year has hindered his progress.

According to The Standard, Patino is set to move abroad this summer with his hopes of playing under Mikel Arteta ‘dwindling’.

The report explains that Arteta is ‘expected to sanction’ the midfielder’s exit in the upcoming window so that Arsenal can cash in on the youngster while he is still under contract.

DON’T MISS – The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets

Clubs in Spain are interested

The same outlet also claims that Patino has admirers from Spain. Interestingly, the midfielder holds a Spanish passport through his father which could make a move to La Liga a seamless transition.

Given the type of player that Patino is, there’s an argument to be made that he could be better equipped for football in Spain.

While the youngster does have an eye for a pass, he is sometimes guilty of being a bit lightweight and with the demanding physical nature of the Championship, this weakness has been exposed at times.

Being just 20 years old though, Patino still has the best years of his career ahead of him yet and a move abroad could be the best thing for him at this stage.

There’s no denying that Patino’s role at Swansea has diminished since Williams arrived as their new manager in January.

While the Arsenal loanee hasn’t been afforded many chances under the new boss, Williams has spoken highly about Patino and the potential he has.

“I think Charlie sometimes, what’s in him, the passion and the love he has for football, doesn’t always come out of him,” Williams told WalesOnline. “Just because of his personality, he can give appearance of being very laid back. Very calm and without intensity.

“But actually inside he’s very passionate and has so much desire. At the top level of the Championship the physicality is just mind-blowing. I think this is probably the toughest thing for Charlie at the moment.

“But I think if the team plays with control more and controls the game with the ball more. Charlie’s going to be exceptional. He has a way into the team. There’s no doubt.”

READ MORE – Five top-class strikers Arsenal could target this summer – from £17m to £100m superstars