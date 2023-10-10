Arteta secures Odegaard replacement for £15m more than expected as big Arsenal vision takes shape

Mikel Arteta believes he has already signed his next Arsenal captain after Martin Odegaard in the shape of Declan Rice, a report has claimed.

Arsenal spent a club-record fee that could rise as high as £105m to sign Rice from West Ham United this summer. The defensive midfielder had just lifted the Europa Conference League trophy as the captain of David Moyes’ side.

Now, a feature from the Daily Mail has mentioned that Arteta thinks Rice will become Arsenal’s captain as well at some stage of his spell with the club.

Granted, given that current leader Odegaard has recently signed a contract until 2028, it might not be for a while, but Arteta is thinking for the long term.

Besides, Rice is already emerging as a leader in the dressing room, it is claimed, which will help his future credentials for the captaincy if Odegaard – who at 24 is the same age as him – ever leaves.

At present, Arsenal’s vice-captain is Gabriel Jesus, but the former Manchester City forward has not always been available for Arteta.

The report has also reminded that Arsenal spent more money than planned to get their hands on Rice. Initially, they believed a fee of £90m would have won them the race.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are extremely happy with their investment, since Rice is already establishing himself as a difference maker, both technically and in terms of his character.

Rice signed a contract until 2028, with the option of an extra year, when joining Arsenal in the summer. He has started 11 of their 12 matches across all competitions so far this season, only missing the Carabao Cup win over Brentford.

Previously, Rice made 245 appearances for West Ham, where he succeeded someone as honourable as Mark Noble in the captaincy role. He also has 45 caps to his name for England.

In the Arsenal midfield, he is competing for a place with the likes of Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny. Granit Xhaka – a former captain and vice-captain of Arsenal – vacated the department by joining Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga this summer.

Rice impressing Arsenal with four qualities

Given his price tag, Rice would be expected to start regularly, but any player has to earn their shirt – especially in a competitive side – and the former Chelsea youth player certainly has the attitude and ability to do just that.

The report refers to his ‘control, drive, poise and tenacity’ as the traits that have endeared him to Arsenal already.

Rice is now expected to spend his prime years at the Emirates Stadium and will be hoping to add more medals to his collection after tasting further success in the Community Shield over the summer.

