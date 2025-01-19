Mikel Arteta admits that Liverpool’s overall squad depth has been a key factor in the Premier League title race so far after Arsenal dropped two points during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, while Paul Merson launched into a Gunners midfielder after the hugely disappointing result.

The Gunners looked firmly on course to secure all three points at the Emirates Stadium as they took a two-goal lead against Villa through Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz. However, Villa pulled a goal back through Youri Tielemans before Ollie Watkins scored a volley from close range to equalise for Unai Emery’s side in the 68th minute.

The result now puts Arsenal six points behind leaders Liverpool, who sealed a 2-0 win over Brentford earlier on Saturday with two injury-time strikes from the much-maligned Darwin Nunez.

Arne Slot’s side could extend that advantage to nine points if they win their game in hand and, when asked if Arsenal dropping two points against Villa could be pivotal in the title race, Arteta said: “Yeah, there are moments, obviously, they managed to do that.”

Arteta also made reference to the fact that Liverpool’s squad depth has allowed them to rotate players more, with his own players clearly struggling at the current time.

He added: “I mean, the subs made the impact and they [Liverpool] managed to change the game. And on our side, it was the opposite even though after conceding the two goals very close to each other, the danger was because I knew half the team was, that we could go downhill because we were physically drained.

“Suddenly, the team found another gear to go again and just put Aston Villa in their box and go and go again, trying to find the goal that we haven’t been able to score at the end.’

Arteta was also asked again about the pressure Arsenal are now under to complete a signing as Raheem Sterling was the Gunners’ only senior attacking option on the bench.

“Not at the result at the moment,” Arteta said. “You look at the performances, I don’t know how many teams are playing at this level in the league.

“When you look at the bench, probably you say I think we are very short.”

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will put their hands in their pockets in the January window, although they continue to be linked with a move to bring in a new striker – with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic and Viktor Gyokeres all tipped to make the switch to north London.

Merson lays into ill-disciplined Partey

Meanwhile, Gunners legend Paul Merson was not happy with the role midfielder Thomas Partey played in Ollie Watkins’ equaliser for Villa on Saturday as he rued a damaging result in the title race.

Arsenal mounted a late charge to try and snatch all three points after the visitors hit back, but speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Merson said: “They shouldn’t have needed that spark, they’re 2-0 up.

“The defending for the goals, especially for the Waktins goal, is just not good enough. You’re 2-1 up, they’ve got back in the game, then you’ve got to be solid, you’ve got to try everything you can, you’ve got to pick players up, and for me it’s too easy, it’s just too lackadaisical.

“If you want to win Premier Leagues you’ve got to be on it every day of the week, every weekend, you’ve got to be up and turn up, and you’ve got to make it hard.

“When we look back on the goal with Partey, the second goal… it’s atrocious.

“I’m starting to think now have they got that little… to win a Premier League, to win any league is hard, it’s hard, you’ve got to keep turning out week in week out, anybody wins cups, a draw wins you the FA Cup, a draw wins you the Carabao Cup, but the league is week in week out, you’ve got to be prepared to put yourself there and defend and makes sure he doesn’t score.

“Merino lets Tielemans runs past him and then Partey when we watch it again, I can’t believe it.”

Merson went on to add of Partey’s error: “He just leaves him. He has played for one of the most defensively disciplined teams in Europe in Atletico Madrid, he’s a holding midfield player, a defensive midfield player, he should see danger.

“You cannot do that, that can’t win you league titles, it’s just phenomenal what he’s done. I could understand if it was a young kid who has just got in the team, this man has played for Atletico Madrid, that’s his game, discipline, and he’s gone and done that.

“You’re in a league title race, when you’re in the box defending you say, ‘that’s my man, he doesn’t score’. You take responsibility but he just leave him. You won’t see a worse defensive goal this weekend.”

