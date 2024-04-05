Arteta shuts down exit speculation surrounding Arsenal star amid Saudi interest

Mikel Arteta has had his say on Thomas Partey's future

Mikel Arteta has weighed in on the talk surrounding Thomas Partey’s future as the Arsenal midfielder continues to attract interest from elsewhere.

Having being injured for the majority of the season, Partey has spent most of the 2023/24 campaign out of the limelight. In his absence, the likes of Declan Rice and Jorginho have formed a solid partnership.

After spending several months on the sidelines, Partey made his return to action in March and he’s featured sparingly since that point.

Given the number of matches Arsenal have on the horizon, the 30-year-old could end up playing a crucial role for Arteta’s side in the run-in.

When discussing Partey in his latest press conference, Arteta was quick to emphasise the importance of the Ghanaian midfielder and he also dropped a hint over his future.

“He’d better have his head here, because we are playing for big things. That’s what we expect. We need him,” Arteta told reporters.

When asked about a potential contract extension, Arteta added: “He’s our player, he’s got one more year’s contract and I’m really happy with him.”

While Arteta has confirmed his stance on Partey, it’s no secret that the Gunners are assessing alternative midfield options for the summer. The likes of Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich are among the players who have been linked of late.

Partey is focused on Arsenal

There’s no denying that Partey has had a difficult season from a personal perspective. He’s only managed four starts in the Premier League and has only played 457 minutes across all competitions.

His current deal with the Gunners is set to expire in 2025, but Partey has stated that he is keen to stick around in north London for the time being.

“My head is always here. This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field,” Partey told reporters.

“I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.

“I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time.”

During the summer, the 30-year-old was the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. As per reports, both Al-Ettifaq and Al Ahli were said to be interested in the Arsenal star at the time.

Juventus have also been among the clubs keeping tabs on Partey in recent windows and they could resurface their interest come the summer.

