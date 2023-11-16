Arteta slammed for ‘wasting’ Declan Rice as Arsenal are tipped to sign Bayern Munich duo to form new-look midfield

Joshua Kimmich has been tipped to join Arsenal and partner Declan Rice in midfield

Mikel Arteta needs to reconsider the way in which he uses Declan Rice at Arsenal with one of their legendary Invincibles stars urging Edu to sign two Bayern Munich stars to help bring out the best in their club-record signing.

The Gunners were forced to part with a club-record fee of £105m to persuade West Ham to cash in on their influential captain, who is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. And while some people questioned the wisdom in parting with such a hefty fee, Rice has very quickly become an important part of the Arsenal side with some excellent displays in their engine room.

However, despite Rice’s obvious abilities in the midfield, there still remains a question over which is his best position. Arsenal have so far used him in the middle of a midfield three, with their flexible system allowing him to play more as a No 8 and with Thomas Partey used to protect the defence.

And while Arsenal have made a solid start to the season – they currently sit in third with just one defeat from their opening 12 games – Emmanuel Petit believes there is so much more to come from Rice and that Arteta can bring out the best in him by reverting him to what many perceive as his favoured No 6 role.

And in order to boost his chances of operating there, and helping Arsenal to Premier League glory this season, Petit has told Compare.Bet that they should go all out and sign Bayern Munich pair Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzke to form a new-look midfield trio.

Kimmich, in particular, is being strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with his Bayern deal expiring in 2025.

Petit urges Arsenal to sign Kimmich and Goretzke

Explaining his thinking, Petit reckons the new-look triumverate could push Arsenal into genuine title contenders.

“Declan Rice’s priority for Arsenal should be to maintain the balance of the side and to win the ball back for his team,” he said.

“He does those things so well. I think he is wasted a bit in that number 8 role where [Granit] Xhaka played last season because he is such a brilliant holding midfielder.

“You cannot ask him to play how Xhaka played last year because that’s not his position.

“His best position is as a holding midfielder and that is where the manager should play him, it’s fundamental to how Arteta wants to play.”

Discussing who they should sign, Petit continued: “In my opinion, this is a team that needs experience.

“I know they want to buy young players with room to improve and I can understand that, but I think they need players that know how to win and have experience in big games.

“The main two players I would target if I was Arsenal would be Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

“They are both incredible players with huge experience who have both been at Bayern for a while and would maybe like a new challenge.

“Goretzka has played at such a high level for so long and is still only 28, and I think Kimmich would be great for Arsenal, even if the price tag may be a bit expensive.”

Paul Robinson advises Arsenal to sign new striker

Arsenal could indeed sign a new midfielder this winter, though it is unlikely they will sign either of the Bayern Munich pair.

Instead, Arteta is more likely to sign a younger option with our exclusive revealing four midfield options in Arsenal’s sights ahead of January.

They are also looking to add more goals to their attack and a new striker could yet be signed if a player falls within their budget.

Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic have both been mentioned as possible targets.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Gunners are just one 25-goal a season striker away from mounting a serious title challenge.

“I’ve said it from the start that their recruitment this summer has been excellent,” Robinson told Football Insider. “Declan Rice, massive, he looks like he’s been there for five or six years. He’s fitted straight into the side.

“The manager has been a real good fit as well. If you look at Arteta, his infectiousness, his bubbliness, his character. You’ve got that passion and drive – that’s how he runs a dressing room. If the club don’t back him with transfers, you’ll lose that.

“In terms of a striker, I’ve said since the start of the season that they’re a 25-goal-a-season man away from winning the league. They are serious title contenders again. They’ve got the depth this year and have proved they can compete in the Champions League and Premier League.

“[Gabriel] Jesus has been outstanding, but he doesn’t do it regularly. [Eddie] Nketiah isn’t going to score 25 goals a season although he is a top-class player. I genuinely believe Arsenal are that striker away from being on par with Man City.”

