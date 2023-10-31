Arteta stance revealed, with Arsenal defender ‘really wanted’ by reigning European trophy holder

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been the subject of interest from Sevilla over a loan move, it has been revealed in his native Poland.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia in January to give them another option for the long-term as a left-footed centre-back. He only started five Premier League matches in the second half of last season after his move, though.

This season, he has started two league matches so far. Gabriel Magalhaes remains the preferred option on his side of central defence.

Perhaps sensing his starting opportunities would be fairly limited still, it has now emerged that Sevilla tried to take Kiwior on loan during the summer transfer window.

Polish reporter Mateusz Borek told The Power of Futbolu: “We haven’t talked about it publicly, but some time has passed.

“The topic is no longer hot and in hindsight, no one will be offended if we reveal the name of the club.

“Sevilla really wanted to loan Kiwior to join them in the last transfer window. The club was supposed to fight until the end, but it was not enough to convince the Arsenal coach.

“Arteta said no to Sevilla. That’s why Kiwior stayed at Arsenal.”

Kiwior is under contract at Arsenal until 2028. So far, Arteta has given him 13 appearances for the club since his January move. Previously, he played for Zeleziarne Podbrezova, Zilina and Spezia.

Kiwior faces uncertain future

What the future holds for him this coming January remains to be seen. As Borek alluded to, the Sevilla route seems to have been and gone. The Andalusian side have since welcomed back Sergio Ramos to strengthen their defence.

The fact that Kiwior can also play as a left-back should make him a useful rotation option for Arteta, but at the age of 23, Arsenal must be wary for his development not to stagnate.

Funnily enough, Kiwior recently played against Sevilla for Arsenal in the Champions League. Despite an uncharacteristically low La Liga finish, the Spanish side made it to the group stage as Europa League champions.

Kiwior subsequently completed 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 5-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

