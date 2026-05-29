Barcelona are ready to test Arsenal by making a move for one of their key defenders who could change clubs twice in the same summer, according to a report.

Arsenal’s two biggest strengths in their title-winning campaign were there for all to see – defence and set pieces. There’s no shame in prioritising those aspects of the game if it leads to glory, and on Saturday evening, the Gunners could win their first ever Champions League if getting the better of reigning champions PSG.

Arsenal’s rearguard will have to be on top of their game to repel the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, and one player who could get the nod at left-back is Piero Hincapie.

He’ll battle for the starting spot with Riccardo Calafiori, but according to the latest from the Daily Mail, Hincapie might be a one season and done in north London.

Hincapie is currently on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen, though the decision to activate his £45m option to buy has already been taken.

As such, he’ll join the Gunners outright when the summer transfer window opens on June 15, but not long after, could make his way to Barcelona.

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Barcelona want to sign Piero Hincapie

The Mail state the LaLiga champions – who are finally splashing the cash after years of frugal spending and book balancing – want to test Arsenal’s resolve to retain the Ecuadorian.

Barcelona are well aware prising Hincapie out of Arsenal won’t be easy, but they’re determined to try nevertheless.

Hansi Flick’s side are desperate to sign a left-sided defender and are exploring alternative targets after a move for No 1 target, Alessandro Bastoni, crumbled.

Hincapie is next in their sights and the report stressed the 24-year-old is ‘happy’ at the Emirates. However, the appeal of joining one of Spain’s big two is always strong for South American players especially.

The report read: ‘Barcelona are weighing up an approach for Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie but recognise it will be a difficult deal to pull off’.

They added: ‘Barca sporting director Deco recognises prising away Hincapie is no easy transaction but they are willing to test the water as they search for a left-sided centre-back.

‘It is understood the defender is happy at The Emirates but similarly, should Barca pursue their interest’.

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Barcelona will confirm the £75m (add-ons included) arrival of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle today.

Furthermore, an official bid for Julian Alvarez worth €100m that contains no add-ons or player makeweights made its way to Atletico Madrid on Friday morning.

The Argentine has informed Atleti he wants out and the Camp Nou is the striker’s dream destination.

As mentioned, there’s money left over for a big-money buy at left centre-back too, though if Gordon AND Alvarez both sign, there’ll be no return to Catalonia for Marcus Rashford.

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