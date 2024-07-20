Arsenal eye stunning move for elite Bayern star in deal that could ‘break the market’

Arsenal are looking to make a big statement in the summer transfer window by raiding Bayern Munich for top forward Leroy Sane, in a move which could frustrate Liverpool, according to reports.

Sane has already had one spell in England, having played for Manchester City between August 2016 and July 2020. The left-footed winger, who prefers to play on the right flank, notched 39 goals and 43 assists in 135 appearances for City, helping the club win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

But Sane left the Etihad four years ago when he was offered the chance to star for the biggest club in his native Germany, Bayern Munich.

After initially paying Schalke £37million – plus £9.5m in potential add-ons – for the attacker, he joined Bayern in a deal worth £55m.

Sane has gone on to register 48 goals and 50 assists in 175 games for Bayern, with the German titans winning trophies such as the Bundesliga title (x3), the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in that period.

Sane enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2023-24 campaign, as he struck up a great partnership with Harry Kane, and while the pacy wide man could not continue that form throughout the entire season, he has seemingly left a big impression on Arsenal recruitment chiefs.

According to sensational reports in Spain, Arsenal are ready to go big and try to prise Sane away from Bayern.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been alerted to the fact Sane has now entered the final 12 months of his Bayern contract, which means he could be signed for a reduced price this summer.

Arsenal transfers: Arteta in for Leroy Sane

The German media states that Bayern are intent on keeping the 28-year-old, viewing him as a key part of their side. But Sane is thought to be open to a new challenge, and if he refuses to enter contract discussions with the Bavarians then this will open the door for Arsenal to complete an incredible swoop.

Top clubs around Europe are monitoring Sane’s situation as he is viewed as one of the most exciting and deadly wingers around. But Arsenal’s impressive rise under Arteta has put the Gunners in pole position to snare him.

Liverpool in particular would be frustrated to see Sane move to Arsenal as they have earmarked him as a potential successor to Mo Salah at Anfield, should the Egyptian leave for a big contract in Saudi Arabia.

The potential transfer is described as one that could ‘break the transfer market’, as it would demonstrate that Arsenal mean business and are determined to get the better of City and Real Madrid by winning major honours such as the Premier League and Champions League.

Sane moving to the North London club could also force Bayern to dip into the market and sign a top-class winger of their own, as his departure would leave a big void in the squad.

It is certainly exciting that Arsenal are being linked with such a talented player as Sane. However, it would be a surprise to some Arsenal fans to see the Germany ace actually join, as the Gunners already have homegrown talent and fan favourite Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

It is more likely a left-sided winger will join the club, such as Spain star Nico Williams. Arsenal have also agreed personal terms with Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, though the move is at risk of stalling and Real Madrid are now plotting a hijack.

