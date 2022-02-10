Doubts have been expressed over the suitability of a target Arsenal chased in January, with one pundit suggesting Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey would be a better bet.

Arsenal chased a number of targets last month, most notably at centre-forward and in midfield. Dusan Vlahovic was their primary target up front, but the Gunners were beaten to the punch by Juventus.

In midfield, the likeliest candidate to help stablilise Mikel Arteta’s midfield was Arthur Melo.

Juventus’ Brazilian, 25, was heavily linked with a loan switch to the Emirates. However, despite negotiations reaching an advanced stage, the length of the loan spell proved a deal-breaker.

Arsenal were reportedly seeking a short-term six-month loan. In contrast, Juventus proposed an 18-month stint.

Now, speaking to online outlet Caught Offside, former Arsenal title winner Michael Thomas has suggested Arsenal may have dodged a bullet over Arthur.

Instead, Thomas would like to see Arsenal sign Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey.

Jacob Ramsey could move after “another year” – Thomas

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, and is clearly benefitting from the faith shown in him by Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard previously went on record to state Ramsey is better than he was at the same age. Ramsey’s brace against Leeds United on Wednesday brought his tally to four goals in his last six league matches.

Thomas talked up a future move to north London for Ramsey, and claimed the youngster may be on the move after one more year at Villa Park.

“I wasn’t convinced about Arthur coming to Arsenal,” said Thomas (via Caught Offside).

“I see him as a really good ball player. But he doesn’t possess the physical attributes to get around the pitch to complement that ability.

“I would have much rather seen us go in for Yves Bissouma or Renato Sanches. Those are two players with amazing engines and can definitely play at the highest level.

“One player I have been really impressed with is Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa. I think he has at least another year there, but would love to see him join Arsenal.

“Going forward for the rest of the season I think the best partnership is a Partey and Xhaka pivot. However, they as senior players need to be on top of their game and help the team massively towards their targets.”

Villa to cash in on Arsenal target?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are seemingly growing ever hopeful of signing Douglas Luiz with Aston Villa unlikely to stand in the player’s way this summer.

The Brazilian’s name first appeared on the Gunners’ radar during the January transfer window. With Mikel Arteta on the lookout for new midfielders, Luiz’s name emerged as a solid target for Arsenal. Indeed, reports claim Villa rejected a near £30m for the star last month amid links to both Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, with Tottenham since signing Rodrigo Bentancur – ironically a target for Villa – the path looks likely to be clear for Arsenal to make their move.

And with the midfielder now having just 17 months left on his deal at Villa Park, talks over an extension are yet to bear fruit. As such, the Birmingham Mail indicates that a sizeable offer from Arsenal will likely see Villa cash in.

Furthermore, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Luiz is a player that may well be on the move this summer.

“Douglas Luiz is one to watch in the summer,” Romano told his podcast. “Arsenal need a midfielder, they wanted a midfielder in January. Also because Mohamed Elneny will leave the club so they need a player in that position.

“Douglas Luiz is one to watch. Not only for Arsenal, they have an interest, but I’m not convinced he will extend his contract with Aston Villa, so he could be a big name on the market this summer. So keep an eye on Douglas Luiz, not only for Arsenal, but they have his name on the list.”

