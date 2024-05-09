Arsenal have been told they may have to spend what could prove to be a club-record fee for Alexander Isak, having been told why the Newcastle United player is the key to taking the Gunners to the next level and with one former star revealing the club’s best player this season.

Mikel Arteta has overseen another season of progress at Arsenal with the club reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and being currently sat top of the Premier League table with just two games to go. However, just a point clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, the Gunners are widely expected to once again finish second to Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

Their fate will be decided either way come Sunday May 19 and victory at Manchester United on Sunday will likely ensure we have a final-day title shootout, with City facing two trips in the capital – at Fulham on Saturday and then Tottenham on Tuesday – before their last-day clash at home to West Ham.

In the meantime, the Gunners are already drawing up plans for the summer transfer window and ways in which they can further improve on their squad.

With that in mind, it is widely expected that Arteta and sporting director Edu want to focus on strengthening three positions: a new left-back, a midfielder to partner Declan Rice and a new centre-forward.

Certainly as far as a new striker is concerned, there is a school of thought that suggests Arteta and Co are determined to add more goals to their side from the area with neither Gabriel Jesus (eight goals in 34 games) or Eddie Nketiah (six goals in 37 appearances) hitting double figures this season.

Arsenal told why signing Alexander Isak is a must – even for £100m

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news last month that Nketiah has been told he will be sold this summer with his name circulated to a number of potential suitors.

And while the striker has options in and around London with Crystal Palace and Brentford among those keen, a move to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town could also be on the cards.

In the meantime, the Gunners continue to do due dilligence on a number of options to fill that void and become Arsenal’s goalscorer in chief.

And while the likes of Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee and Viktor Gyokeres are among those under consideration, former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has explained why Arsenal must go all out for Isak.

And even though the Swede could cost a record fee if lured from Newcastle, the Arsenal Invincible is convinced he would be worth every penny.

“Isak is the type of player who could do well in this Arsenal team,” Parlour told Football FanCast.

“He will suit Arsenal’s fluid style of play and can do well in this team with the likes of [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Kai] Havertz, [Leandro] Trossard and [Martin] Odegaard supporting him.

“It’s important to have quality strikers as we had in our era with Wiltord, Kanu, Henry and Bergkamp. However, Newcastle will not want to lose their top striker.”

It’s previously been suggested that any deal for Isak, who has 24 goals in 37 games this season, would set Arsenal back £80m.

But with Newcastle determined to retain his services, Parlour reckons a fee nearer the £100m mark will be required.

“Fee wise, he will be similar to Rice’s fee, so if Newcastle are forced to sell, then yes he would take Arsenal forward. Isak is a player I like a lot.”

Arsenal Player of the Year named

The England midfielder was a club-record £105m signing himself last summer from West Ham but it is safe to say that Rice has more than proved his money’s worth, making a sizeable difference this season.

Indeed, Parlour believes Rice should be crowned Arsenal’s player of the year and believes he would also be a worthy recepient of the top PFA award too.

Parlour added: “If you look at the signing of Rice, he is exactly what the team needed when Granit Xhaka left and he has taken the club to another level.

“Declan has been a top signing for Arsenal and it’s great he is still playing at such a high level when it matters most at the business end of the season.

“His energy is great, he plays every game, his goal against Bournemouth typifies his drive and energy during the game.

“He deserves to be up there for PFA Player of the Season. It was a big move for him and he’s settled immediately into this team.”

