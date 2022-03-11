Ally McCoist has revealed why it’s “obvious” Mikel Arteta should appoint Kieran Tierney as the next Arsenal captain after making a Liverpool comparison.

Arsenal remain without a permanent captain in place ever since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the honour late last year. Aubameyang was relieved of his duties after returning late from an authorised trip to France. Reports at the time stated it caused disruption for the club’s Covid protocols.

Since then, Alexandre Lacazette has worn the armband in most matches. However, the veteran Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and could depart. Juventus were the latest to be linked as they search for reliable back-up to Dusan Vlahovic.

That would leave Arteta scanning his ranks for who should be bestowed with the honour of captaining the Gunners.

And according to Ally McCoist, left-back Kieran Tierney is the obvious choice.

The 24-year-old fought off stiff competition from Nuno Tavares earlier this season. Tierney has become an indispensable member of Arteta’s back four and pundit McCoist explained why he thinks the Scotland international is the prime candidate.

And in doing so, McCoist drew comparisons with Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. Like Tierney, Robertson influences the game at both ends and the pair have an insatiable appetite for the game.

Tierney showed his mettle at Celtic – McCoist

“I saw it at Celtic and how the lad developed there,” said McCoist (via the Sun). “Even then, I knew he would be a leader. Terrific.

“The obvious comparison is to someone like Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. The two of them are similar in their love and respect for the game, their desire to get to the top.

“I bet those two get up every morning and pinch themselves because they cannot believe what they are doing for a living. Like Robertson, I see Tierney and undoubtedly there is a leader there.

“A lot of my mates at talkSPORT – Laura Woods, Darren Bent and Ray Parlour – all see Tierney as a future Arsenal captain.

“Captains show leadership, camaraderie, spirit and galvanise their team. Tierney is still young and inexperienced in that capacity.

“But he will grow into that. You look at him, he is mature, he speaks well, his off-the-field interviews are very good. For me, he is obvious captain material.”

Real Madrid’s multi-month Tierney mission emerges

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans could be facing an anxious summer transfer window after a report revealed Real Madrid are plotting a raid for Tierney.

90min report Real Madrid are eyeing up a swoop for Arsenal’s 24-year-old left-back.

Tierney continues to be a high level operator when fully fit. Nuno Tavares provided stiff competition earlier in the season, but the young Portuguese is some way off being the finished article. As such, losing Tierney would be a bitter blow.

The report states chief Real scout Juni Calafat has ‘watched Tierney himself’ and has liked what he’s seen. However, it’s noted the initial target of Real’s multi-month scouting mission was Bukayo Saka. While Saka did impress Real’s recruitment team, it’s stated Tierney was the one who caught the eye.

The full-back was reportedly watched closely throughout January and February and impressed enough to leave Real ‘considering a move’.

There is no indication that Arsenal would be anything other than reluctant to sell. However, if Real bid high and Arsenal fail to snatch fourth spot, a decision will have to be made.

