Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has said that Alexandre Lacazette looks like a prime candidate to become the club’s new captain.

The Gunners are enjoying strong form of late and in fact broke into the Premier League’s top four on Wednesday. The 2-0 win over West Ham was a sign of how boss Mikel Arteta has created a strong, stable group at the Emirates Stadium.

Although, one player who is not fitting into that cohort of late is striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international had discipline issues with Arteta last season. They have occurred again, though, and now he has been stripped of the captaincy.

What’s more, he has not featured in the squad for Arsenal’s last two games and is reportedly training on his own.

As such, there is a chance for someone else to take the captain’s armband. Arteta has stressed that he has a leadership group at the club, but Wilshere feels that Lacazette should take the honour.

He added that the role of a captain has changed, making Lacazette more of a firm candidate.

“I don’t think you have to be that vocal. Do you have to be that vocal now to be a captain?” he told talkSPORT.

“There are different types of captains where you lead with the way you play.

“Lacazette was different class [against West Ham]. He would be a contender.”

The France international earned the Man of the Match award in TEAMtalk’s player ratings from Wednesday’s clash.

However, his future remains unclear. Lacazette will be into the final six months of his Arsenal contract next month and – as it stands – he could either leave in January on a cut-price fee or as a free agent in the summer.

Merson blasts Aubameyang, Arsenal developments

What is clear, though, is that Aubameyang has been frozen out at Arsenal.

The Daily Telegraph has claimed that the situation could remain the same until mid-February.

Aubameyang will not play until he participates in the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon. Should they go deep into the tournament, the striker’s absence could last a while.

In any case, Paul Merson has blasted Aubameyang – and Arsenal for their part in the situation.