Arsenal have been warned that they need to get their squad depth up to standard in defence if they are to stand any chance of maintaining a title challenge – with one pundit thinking their hopes could even be over with a loss to Liverpool.

Arsenal have already drawn with Manchester City this season and on Sunday they are taking on their other main title rival, Liverpool. However, due to several absences, they go into it with their backs somewhat against the wall.

It would be wrong to rule out Mikel Arteta’s side from a victory, but the loss of William Saliba to suspension heightens the challenge for them – and has exposed where they need to improve, according to one of their former title winners.

Ex-Arsenal captain Tony Adams has claimed that there are ‘weaknesses’ in Arsenal‘s centre-back department without Saliba, which they will need to address if they are to catch City especially.

“With Saliba out and the injuries, everything is pointing to an away win,” Adams told The Sun.

“As soon as Saliba went off against Bournemouth, you saw it fall apart. We lost our balance.

“It’s the first time in about three years that we’ve had a few injuries and it is highlighting weaknesses in the squad.

“City have got an array of talent. That level of quality throughout your squad makes a difference over the season.”

READ MORE: Arsenal told they have ‘big problem’ with misfiring star, as worrying statistic sums failings up

Arsenal urged to add defender

Indeed, City’s centre-back options include Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol. All but the latter, who is the youngest, have more than 50 international caps.

Arsenal did add to their defence by signing Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, but he is in doubt for the Liverpool game, while Jurrien Timber is like a new signing after missing most of last season through injury.

But Arsenal need only to look back at their own history to know the importance of having several strong options deep into the squad.

“When we won the league in ’89, we had me and Steve Bould, with Dave O’Leary as back-up,” Adams pointed out.

“If one of us was out, we were OK. When you have that level of quality in your squad, you are winning titles.”

And Arsenal have been warned that, although the Liverpool game is just their ninth of the season in the Premier League, their title chances would seriously decline with a loss to Arne Slot’s side.

“This is not quite a must-win game but it is a must-not-lose,” Adams argued.

“We can’t lose, because then we would not be far off having more chance of winning the Champions League than the title, even this early.

“At the back end of the season, you will also have a City squad that has been rotated and is full of beans. Usually they don’t lose a game.

“You have to stay in touch with your rivals. If you get to April within three points of the title, you still have a chance.”

Ahead of the game between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, Man City are top of the table on 23 points after nine games, Liverpool are second on 21 after eight, and Arsenal are fourth on 17 after eight (with Aston Villa being the team in between in third, on 18 points after nine).

Arsenal attempt to sign Tottenham star revealed

Meanwhile, some interesting information has been unearthed about a signing that Arsenal failed to make in the past.

A top source has explained how Arsenal were previously keen to sign Dejan Kulusevski before he moved to Tottenham, where he is now thriving under Ange Postecoglou.

That may have been one that got away, but with their eyes to the future, Arsenal have been linked with a top-class Barcelona winger, while TEAMtalk has learned they are on alert as the chances of a Newcastle star moving increase.