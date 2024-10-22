Mikel Arteta has been told to play Ethan Nwaneri more

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been told to utilise exciting starlet Ethan Nwaneri more often after selecting a midfield devoid of creativity against Bournemouth.

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by the Cherries on Saturday evening, partly down to William Saliba’s first-half red card. The defender was caught out by a shocking Leandro Trossard backpass and ended up bringing down Evanilson when he had a clear route to goal.

While Arsenal failed to show any kind of the rhythm or control they normally display, Bournemouth must be credited for capitalising on the situation and picking up all three points.

Ryan Christie broke the deadlock in the 70th minute by firing into the top corner from a well-worked corner routine, while Justin Kluivert rounded off the win from the penalty spot after Evanilson had drawn a foul from David Raya in the box.

Another Arsenal mistake led to the penalty, as Jakub Kiwior’s backpass to Raya was way too short and this gave Evanilson the opportunity to pounce.

17-year-old midfielder Nwaneri came off the bench in the 81st minute, replacing summer arrival Mikel Merino, but by then it was too late for Arsenal to mount a comeback.

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has now criticised Arteta’s decision to use Declan Rice, Merino and Thomas Partey in the same midfield and suggested Nwaneri get more game time while usual playmaker Martin Odegaard is out injured.

“It was just a really poor night for Arsenal and I don’t think the team selection helped,” Watts told CaughtOffside.

“I was really surprised that Arteta went with all three of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino in midfield. That always looked like a midfield that would struggle to create and that’s how it played out.

“With no Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka and with Gabriel Martinelli only starting on the bench, I would have liked to have seen Ethan Nwaneri start just to give the team a bit more creativity and attacking intent in those central areas.”

DON’T MISS: Gary Neville begs Arsenal to avoid obvious excuse if Liverpool humble Arteta next week

Gunners ‘really sluggish’ in defeat

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott was not impressed by the Gunners’ performance, either.

“They struggled from minute one. It was like they were still on international duty, sort of locked away,” he said.

“They were strangers, which I found really profound. They lost the ball too often. There was a lot of arms thrown around, a lot of frustration I felt.

“It wasn’t the free-flowing football that we’re used to seeing Arsenal play, there was a lot of people arguing with each other.”

Walcott added: “I never felt Arsenal were in control at any point. They felt really sluggish coming out of the blocks, it was like they didn’t really have a lot of time to work together.

“They were second to everything, it didn’t feel like they were hungry to get a result. They went through the motions at times and that was when Bournemouth smelt they can get something out of this game.”

READ MORE: Ranking every player that Arsenal have signed directly from Chelsea after Raheem Sterling deal

Arsenal news: Raheem Sterling stance; alternative winger target

Meanwhile, Arsenal are unlikely to sign loanee Raheem Sterling permanently next summer due to one big issue, as per a report.

Football Transfers claim that Arsenal only want to pay around £15million (€18m / $19m) for the winger, whereas Chelsea hope to receive £25m (€30m / $32m) for him. This will make negotiations ‘tough’.

Sterling has registered one goal and one assist in six appearances for Arsenal so far.

Instead of landing Sterling, it has been suggested that Arsenal are keen on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Liverpool have set their sights on Mbeumo as a possible replacement for Mo Salah, but they will face competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international has previously been given a £50m (€60m / $65m) valuation.