Arsenal warned Prem rival could win Alexander Isak race as £150m price tag remarkably tipped to rise

Alan Shearer has predicted Alexander Isak’s value to rise above the £150million mark amid his fantastic form, while also warning Arsenal that Chelsea could scupper their move for the centre-forward.

Isak was linked with a number of top Premier League clubs after shining at Real Sociedad but ultimately opted to join Newcastle United. The Magpies paid £63million to sign Isak, making him their most expensive player of all time.

The Swedish star has gone on to establish himself as one of the very best strikers in England. He managed 25 goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle last term and could surpass that record this season.

Isak’s record for the current campaign stands at 15 goals in 22 matches, which includes a hugely impressive nine goals in his last seven league outings.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Isak and would love to make him their new No 9. But Newcastle view the 25-year-old as a crucial part of their project, with reports claiming they will hold out for a massive £150m before selling him to an English rival.

Newcastle icon Shearer has now suggested that Chelsea are in a better position to land Isak than Arsenal, in what would be a major blow for Mikel Arteta. Chelsea should proceed with caution too though as that £150m price tag might end up rising even further.

“Other than possibly Chelsea, I genuinely don’t think that anybody could afford to buy Alexander Isak; because of the way that the rules are structured with PSR, I don’t think that anybody could afford him,” Shearer said (via the Daily Mirror).

“I’ll never say PSR rules are a good thing – even without them in place, I’m not sure if anybody would be able to go to the price that Newcastle would ask for to sell him.

“I’d guess that they wouldn’t even entertain it. If you’ve paid £63m for someone and he’s smashing the league up like he is right now, what would the price be?

“I’ve looked at £150m being talked about, but I don’t think that they would even entertain that, why would they? The problem then would be getting somebody in who could do as good of a job.

“That, at the minute, is what everybody needs – a centre-forward. There isn’t a club in the country who wouldn’t go out and buy a centre-forward like Isak if one was available.”

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to swoop for Isak on several occasions, viewing him as the final signing needed to win the Premier League once again. But Shearer expects Arsenal to miss out, which may force them to look at other options such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Barcelona are also big fans of Isak and have supposedly drawn up a player-plus-cash deal involving Ferran Torrers. Newcastle, though, have no intention of speaking with Barca about a possible deal.

DON’T MISS: AC Milan eradicate barrier to sensational Marcus Rashford swoop as truth on Arsenal move emerge

Arsenal transfers: Race for Barcelona star; Man Utd battle

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are interested in Barca defender Ronald Araujo.

The centre-back is in line to be sold to ease Barca’s financial concerns, which has put both Arsenal and Juventus on alert.

Juve are ramping up negotiations for Araujo which means Arsenal need to act quickly if they are serious about landing him.

Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo is another player Arsenal are keen on. The versatile forward has shone since Ivan Toney was hit with a betting ban while at Brentford.

Arsenal have been backed to move for Mbeumo this month following news of Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to provide Arsenal with competition for Mbeumo, however, as Ruben Amorim has endorsed the prospective signing.

How can Arsenal win back the Prem title?