Arsenal warned 153-game star could submit transfer request unless Arteta changes one thing

A former Arsenal star has suggested Ben White could hand in a transfer request to leave the Emirates this summer due to one of his team-mates setting the standard ‘so high’.

White joined Arsenal in a £50million deal in July 2021 after impressing at Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United beforehand. The versatile defender – who can play as a right-back or centre-half – has gone on to make 153 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, chipping in with six goals and 11 assists.

White’s classy performances at right-back helped Arsenal reach the next level over the previous two seasons and challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, ultimately missing out both times.

The Gunners signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax in July 2023 to provide more competition for their existing crop of defenders, as the Dutchman can operate anywhere along the backline.

Timber spent the majority of his first season in England recovering from an ACL injury, but he got back to full fitness towards the start of the current campaign and has established himself as Mikel Arteta’s favoured right-back.

White has been limited to 19 outings this term as a result of knee surgery and Timber’s solid displays.

William Gallas, who represented Arsenal between 2006 and 2010, has warned that White could push to leave unless Arteta installs him as the No 1 right-back once again.

“Jurrien Timber has set the standard so high at right-back, it will be very difficult for Ben White to get his position back in the starting XI,” Gallas said (via Goal).

“White will get minutes, but right-back isn’t his main position, he was never a real right-back. He got a few goal contributions, but he needed to do more, like how Timber is performing.

“Ben White has two options, he can stay and fight for his position and show he’s the best right-back at the club, or he can ask to leave. We’ll see.”

READ NEXT ⬇

Mega-money Arsenal star doesn’t know if he’ll be there next season

Timber impressing in White’s place

White was originally viewed as a central defender when moving to north London, but Arteta soon realised his attacking potential and moved him to right-back.

The 27-year-old has formed a great partnership with Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

However, Timber’s stock is only rising, especially after he kept Vinicius Junior largely quiet during Arsenal’s Champions League win at Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Brazilian winger may have scored, but that was due to a William Saliba error, rather than Timber.

Arteta wants to have at least two top players in every position to help Arsenal end their wait for Premier League glory and also triumph in the Champions League for the first time.

He would ideally like to keep both Timber and White and have the duo fight it out for the starting spot at right-back.

But if White continues to be left on the bench, then it would not be a surprise if he began to discuss an exit.

Arsenal news: £86m departure; surprise interest

Meanwhile, a report has claimed Arsenal are ‘open’ to a huge exit which would be worth £86m.

If the superstar did leave, then Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta would need to move quickly to land a replacement.

Luckily, one has seemingly just cropped up on Berta and Arsenal’s radar.

QUIZ: Who left with the most appearances?