Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly given Arthur Melo the green light to seal a transfer to Arsenal, but all parties still have a hurdle to clear.

The Gunners have identified midfield as a key area of investment for the January transfer window. While injuries have not helped, suspensions and international duty are also playing their part.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka received a straight red card against Liverpool last Thursday.

The immediate situation caused Arsenal to controversially ask for the Premier League to postpone Sunday’s clash with Tottenham.

Longer-term, though, Arsenal have identified Juventus’ Brazilian star Arthur as a January transfer solution. The Gunners want a loan deal until the end of the season which could yet feature a purchase clause.

Last week, reports claimed that Juventus have given Arthur their permission to leave. As such, speaking to Allegri was one of the final major hurdles.

Calciomercato now claims that player and manager have had those discussions. And Allegri is also willing to let the player leave.

Talks between Arsenal and Juventus are therefore continuing. But the Gunners have not yet reached a total agreement and so are planning fresh negotiations with the Serie A side to try to ‘unblock’ the situation.

Arsenal eyeing Arthur transfer

What’s more, Juventus finding a replacement for Arthur is another hurdle.

The Turin club tried to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. However, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that the Englishman, despite his lack of game time in recent seasons, still has a lot to give to the club.

As such, the search is ongoing for the Brazilian’s replacement.

In other news, Arsenal are also looking to address their situation up front, with new signings and departures possible in the coming weeks and months.

Arsenal have more transfer priorities

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are into the final six months of their contracts. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, remains frozen out following a disciplinary breach.

As for incomings, Arsenal want to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners are willing to meet La Viola’s £58m valuation of the player. The deal will amount to a club-record sale for the Serie A side. Furthermore, the £12.5m fee to take Lucas Torreira to Florence permanently will be kept as a separate deal.

However, one pundit has insisted that Aubameyang presents a major hurdle to a transfer for Vlahovic.