Arsenal name asking price for senior star, with league champions ‘closely interested’ after Man Utd and Tottenham rejections

Arsenal have decided what bid they are willing to accept for midfielder Thomas Partey, with one Champions League club reportedly hoping to sign him after missing out on players from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Arsenal spent £45million when signing Partey from Atletico Madrid in October 2020. Since then he has gone on to make 101 appearances and scored five goals.

Last term, the Ghana international played 40 times in all competitions. He was integral to Arsenal’s push for the Premier League title, though they were ultimately beaten to the trophy by Manchester City.

Admittedly, Partey’s form did decline somewhat towards the end of the season and this resulted in Mikel Arteta replacing him with Jorginho.

This campaign, Partey has played a full 90 minutes in both the Community Shield win over City and the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

However, it is still unclear whether the 30-year-old will be remaining in North London for the full season due to the arrival of Declan Rice.

READ MORE: Double Man Utd transfer collapse leaves Ten Hag fuming as Arsenal push forwards with signing

Juventus recently made contact to try and take him to Italy, but it is now more likely Partey will end up in Turkey. According to Turkish outlet Takvim (as cited by Sport Witness), Galatasaray have expressed an interest in signing Partey.

Galatasaray, who won last season’s Turkish Super Lig title with a total of 88 points, are ‘closely interested’ in Partey. They are ready to bid around €10m (£8.5m) for him.

Arsenal decide player can be sold for £12m

However, it is unlikely this opening offer will be accepted as Arsenal have set Partey’s price tag at €14m (£12m).

It is claimed that Galatasaray vice-chairman, Erden Timur, has already initiated contact with his Arsenal counterparts to try and strike an agreement. But he will need to get closer to Arsenal’s £12m demands before a deal can be finalised.

Partey is not actually Galatasaray’s first-choice signing as they try to bolster their midfield. The Champions League outfit, who are through to the play-off round of the competition, originally attempted to sign Fred from Man Utd.

But they missed out on the Brazilian as he went on to sign for Turkish rivals Fenerbahce instead. Man Utd have received an initial £8.6m for Fred, with the deal potentially rising to £12.9m through bonus clauses.

After Fred’s switch to Fenerbahce, Galatasaray started to look into the possibility of capturing Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham. But he has rejected their advances, which is why Partey is now in their sights.

If Partey did complete a switch to Galatasaray, then he would link up with Crystal Palace hero Wilfried Zaha, former Inter striker Mauro Icardi and ex-Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Brendan Rodgers is pushing Celtic hard to offer one Arsenal player a route back to the club this summer.