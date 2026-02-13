Arsenal are reportedly prepping an ‘astronomical’ offer to sign one of the best attacking players in European football this summer, in what would be considered a major upgrade to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The Gunners suffered a slight dent to their Premier League title hopes as they could only draw 1-1 at Brentford on Thursday evening, leaving them four points clear of Manchester City with 12 games remaining. That means the Mikel Arteta’s side have now taken just nine of the last 18 points available – potential signs of nervousness creeping in.

Indeed, Arsenal‘s attack was largely blunted by an in-form Bees side who allowed them just seven shots on goal, with only two of those on target.

Arteta reacted to their struggles by hauling Eberechi Eze off at half-time, while the likes of Leandro Trossard and substitutes Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka failed to turn the game in the away side’s favour.

And now, fresh reports from Spain claim that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ready to deliver a stunning new addition to the forward line in the shape of Brazilian forward Raphinha.

It’s claimed that the Barcelona winger has been identified as a prime target for the north London giants, despite the heavy costs that will be involved in any transfer this summer.

Indeed, Raphinha, who turned 29 in December, is on massive wages at the Camp Nou, although Barca would likely be forced to listen to any offers for the former Leeds star due to their ongoing financial struggles.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Raphinha not planning on Barcelona exit

The Gunners certainly have a long-standing interest in Raphinha going back to his days at Elland Road, although it must be pointed out that these latest reports emanate from the highly speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes, so have to be taken with a slight pinch of salt.

Indeed, it’s previously been reported how Raphinha has no interest in a Barcelona exit at this stage of his career and is even under consideration to become captain of the side next year under Hansi Flick.

From their standpoint, the Catalan giants are also not interested in a sale, unless it’s an offer they can’t refuse, as they deem the Brazilian to be irreplaceable and a fundamental part of Flick’s forward line. Raphinha’s price tag as been quoted in the region of €100million (£88m / $115m) in the past.

While probably at his best operating on the right wing, Raphinha has been largely utilised on the left at Barcelona since the emergence of Spanish superstar Lamine Yamal.

There is certainly an opening on the left side of Arsenal’s forward line, with Arteta currently rotating the likes Trossard, Martinelli and Eze in that position. However, neither player has really nailed down the position, which does leave the door open to a spectacular summer addition.

Whether that’s Raphinha, which looks unlikely at this stage, or not, it’s certainly a position that will be looked at over the summer.

More Arsenal news: Chase for midfield sensation; second Newcastle star targeted

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among a growing list of Premier League clubs keeping a very close eye on the progress of Club Brugge sensation Aleksandar Stankovic, we can reveal.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are planning a double raid on Newcastle United, with a report revealing the name of the St James’ Park star that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta would love to sign, in addition to Sandro Tonali.

Meanwhile, the race to sign Julian Alvarez is heating up, with Chelsea reportedly moving into pole position despite Arsenal devising a plan of their own.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.