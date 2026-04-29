Arsenal the big losers in penalty mayhem as McManaman blasts Simeone

Martin Keown thinks referee Danny Makkelie ‘buckled under the pressure’ as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, while Steve McManaman criticised Diego Simeone’s behaviour.

While Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich was a game decided by world-class attacking talent, this match was dominated by penalty decisions and VAR.

Arsenal took the lead just before half time when Viktor Gyokeres dispatched a penalty. The striker had been brought down by Atleti defender David Hancko, forcing the referee to point to the spot.

Arsenal went into the break 1-0 up, but Atleti netted their own penalty in the 56th minute. Marcos Llorente’s volley hit Ben White’s leg before coming off his hand.

It was similar to the harsh handball given against Alphonso Davies and Bayern last night, and once again the referee awarded it.

Julian Alvarez smashed his spot-kick into the top corner, giving David Raya no chance.

Ademola Lookman missed a series of big chances for the hosts, while Antoine Griezmann hit the crossbar.

Arsenal thought they had a second penalty in the 78th minute when Hancko clipped substitute Eberechi Eze in the box. It was only a slight touch, but there was certainly contact.

However, the referee was sent to the VAR screen and subsequently overturned his decision, much to the shock of Eze and Arsenal.

Arsenal did well to pick up a 1-1 draw in the cauldron that is the Wanda Metropolitano, but they will feel aggrieved about Makkelie’s decision-making.

On TNT Sports, commentator Ally McCoist reacted to the game by saying: “No major surprise, I think we both predicted a draw before the game.

“Both managers will be reasonably content and happy with the result.

“I think Arsenal can feel themselves aggrieved with two of the three penalty decisions.

“But the fact of the matter is, honourable draw, everything to play for!”

Former Arsenal defender Keown said: “I simply don’t think it was clear and obvious [the Eze penalty shout].

“The referee should be allowed to referee the game, VAR has got too involved.

“That’s not what we wanted with VAR, it’s not part of the protocol.

“Simeone though, his actions to the sideline, the drama he creates, the scenes around it… the referee buckled under the pressure, went to the screen and didn’t stand by his decision.

“I don’t even think he should’ve been made to go to the screen.”

VAR ‘spoils the game’ – Steve McManaman

McManaman added: “We’re talking about VAR again, I hate it. It spoils the game.

“I have to echo Martin, I thought the behaviour of Simeone and his assistants, when the referee was trying to come over to the monitor, was atrocious.

“The constant haranguing of the fourth official…

“Once he gives it, and there’s contact, it’s not a clear and obvious error – you shouldn’t go back and re-ref it.

“I thought he had an awful game.”