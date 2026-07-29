Atletico Madrid insist they have no intention of softening their stance over Julian Alvarez’s future, with sources telling TEAMtalk the Argentina international has just three realistic options this summer – join Arsenal, move to Paris Saint-Germain, or remain at the Metropolitano.

We understand Atletico have made it abundantly clear that a transfer to Barcelona will not be sanctioned under any circumstances, despite the Catalan giants remaining Alvarez’s preferred destination.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed Atletico are not holding fresh meetings with Alvarez‘s representatives because, in their view, their position has already been made perfectly clear.

The Spanish club are comfortable with where matters stand and see no reason to reopen discussions regarding a move to one of their direct domestic rivals.

That stance also applies to Real Madrid, who made a major push for Alvarez earlier in the window before switching their focus elsewhere and are now concentrating on completing the signing of Yan Diomande.

Barcelona, however, have refused to give up.

The Catalan club agreed personal terms with Alvarez some time ago and continue to hope a breakthrough can be found, but sources have confirmed to us that president Joan Laporta has now imposed an August 10 deadline.

If a deal has not been struck by then, Barcelona insist they will switch their attention to alternative targets.

Furthermore, we understand that intermediaries have been advising Alvarez that, if he truly wants the Camp Nou move, he may ultimately have to attempt to force the issue publicly, with Atletico now refusing to entertain further conversations about a Barcelona transfer.

He has already made public his wish to leave the Metropolitano – but if he truly wants the move to the Nou Camp, he may need to take more direct measures.

But while Barcelona remain blocked, Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely and believe an opening could present itself to the reigning Premier League champions…

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Arsenal exploring ‘creative solutions’ to finance Julian Alvarez transfer

TEAMtalk has previously revealed the Gunners are fully prepared to finance a move for Alvarez and that remains the case.

Indeed, sources insist Atletico would be happy to negotiate with Arsenal and discussions have continued in the background.

Arsenal are also willing to explore creative solutions to help facilitate a deal.

We understand that Atletico have been informed they could choose from Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Jesus as part of a potential agreement if that helped bridge any valuation gap. That possibility particularly appeals to the Spanish club.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, also remain firmly in the picture.

Although the European champions have focused much of their attention elsewhere in recent weeks, sources say they are still regarded as a genuine option for Alvarez. Atletico would have no issue sanctioning a move to France if PSG decided to formalise their interest.

The Ligue 1 champions are planning for life after Goncalo Ramos and continue to assess their striker shortlist, with Alvarez and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres regarded as their two priority options.

Despite the uncertainty, the Gunners have shown no signs of backing away.

Sources understand that the reason is simple – while Barcelona remain Alvarez’s first choice, the Arsenal project under Mikel Arteta is viewed very positively by the player.

Sources have confirmed Alvarez is keen on the prospect of moving to the Emirates should the Camp Nou move finally be ruled out.

That is why Arsenal remain patient.

Rather than forcing the situation, the Gunners are prepared to wait for Barcelona’s deadline to pass, believing the next couple of weeks will provide the clarity needed before making their move.

For now, though, Atletico’s message has not changed.

The Gunners could now ramp up their quest to land Alvarez after a major update was delivered on their chances of bringing Vinicius Junior to the club from Real Madrid this summer.

Meanwhile, sources have delivered some exciting news on another major summer target in Bruno Guimaraes. To that end, it’s understood that confidence is growing that a deal will be struck, though Newcastle remain adamant that they won’t be bullied into a sale.

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