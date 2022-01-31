Arsenal make gigantic saving after allowing Aubameyang to join Barcelona on a free

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed for LaLiga giants Barcelona on a surprising free transfer.

The Gunners became willing to allow the 32-year-old to leave after stripping him of the captaincy in December following a disciplinary issue. Indeed, the 32-year-old has not turned out for Mikel Arteta’s men since December 6 and was not included in their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Aubameyang, who scored 92 goals in 163 games for the club, leaves the Emirates Stadium inside the final 18 months of a contract worth £350,000 a week.

It’s estimated that Arsenal will make a saving of around £25m in wages with Aubameyang’s departure.

However, his exit means Arteta will have just two recognised strikers in his squad. But both Eddie Nketiah and Alex Lacazette will be out of contract this summer.

Aubameyang’s move to Catalonia had looked off earlier in the day after talks broke down over the financial part of the deal.

But it is understood that Aubameyang took a significant pay cut to facilitate the move.

Arsenal land USA defender

Meanwhile, Arsenal have confirmed they have signed USA defender Auston Trusty on a permanent deal, and his pathway into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven has been revealed.

The news was confirmed via their official website, with the 23-year-old signing a permanent deal.

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, the commanding centre-half played a pivotal role in the Rapids’ march to the top of the MLS Western Conference table last season.

Trusty will be loaned straight back to Colorado for the next five months before linking up with his new Gunners teammates in May.

Arsenal’s article suggested Trusty will then be loaned out to a European side in the 2022/23 season in order to gain further experience.

As such, Arsenal fans may not see Trusty in a Gunners shirt for another 18 months.

Nonetheless, with a clear plan to aid his development already in place, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his new signing can make an impact from 2023 and beyond.

