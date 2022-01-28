Arsenal receive two ‘official’ Aubameyang offers; decision swayed by second deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on the move this weekend after Arsenal received two tempting offers, though his fate could be determined by the future of Alvaro Morata, per a report.

The 32-year-old remains a hot topic in the January transfer window. Following his latest disciplinary breach in early-December, Aubameyang was stripped of the club’s captaincy.

Mikel Arteta proceeded to exile Aubameyang from the first-team. Combined with his AFCON stint with Gabon, Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal in nearly two months.

With his best days seemingly behind him and Arteta adopting a no-nonsense approach, a January exit had been speculated.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal lodged a loan-to-buy offer that included Aubameyang’s high salary being paid in full. The Gunners were reportedly keen to sanction that deal, though Aubameyang would prefer to remain in Europe.

Now, both parties may get their wish after the Athletic’s latest update.

Aubameyang gets his wish; Arsenal undecided

The online outlet revealed Arsenal have received two ‘official’ offers from Barcelona and Juventus. Both clubs are seeking a loan capture and the European giants are both in talks with Arsenal at present,

The sticking point of Aubameyang’s colossal £350,000-per-week salary is duly noted. Furthermore, the length of loan is stated to be up for debate.

Arsenal could push for a longer, 18-month loan to see out the remainder of his contract elsewhere if an option to buy is not included.

Per the article, Arsenal have not yet reached a final decision on whether to ship Aubameyang out this month. But if they take that route, where he lands could be dependant on Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid., However, Barcelona have been linked with a shock raid for the 29-year-old this month, and Morata is reportedly keen to return to Spain.

As such, if Morata does leave Juventus for Barcelona, then Juventus would have a hole to fill. The Turin club have reached an agreement with Dusan Vlahovic, though they reportedly harbour hopes of playing him alongside Paolo Dybala and Aubameyang in a lethal front three.

Aubameyang’s Arsenal future may not be over just yet Aubameyang may be given a second chance at Arsenal as striker options look thin and Vlahovic having Covid causes massive problems

Conversely, if Morata stays at Juventus, then Barcelona would be the logical destination for Aubameyang.

Of course, any move is dependant on Arsenal’s blessing, though talks are underway at present.

The true scale of Chelsea’s forward woes laid bare for all to see

Arsenal arrival will spark summer exit

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign MLS standout Matt Turner from New England Revolution in a move that will spell the end of one star’s Gunners career, per reports.

Turner, 27, is currently the No1 goalkeeper for the USA. The New England Revolution star first broke into the national side in 2021 and has since established himself as his country’s first choice between the sticks.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Turner has reached an agreement to sign with Arsenal. Romano tweeted the move is a ‘done deal’ and ‘confirmed’. A ‘full agreement’ has reportedly been reached worth ‘€7m (£5.8m) plus €3m (£2.5m) [in] bonuses.’

The news was backed up in principle by a prior report from the Daily Mail, and both sources agreed Matt Turner will move to north London in the summer.

At that point, it is expected his arrival will have a direct impact on Arsenal’s plans for Bernd Leno.

The German, 29, has had to play second fiddle to summer recruit Aaron Ramsdale this season. His unhappiness at being relegated to the bench has been made clear. As such, Arsenal will now look to move Leno on with an adequate replacement now lined up.

Leno will have just 12 months remaining on his contract in the summer. To avoid losing him for free, they will push for a permanent sale and two early suitors have been named. Cash-rich Newcastle are in the mix, along with Leon’s former club Bayer Leverkusen.

READ MORE: Arsenal furious over €75m transfer, but have two Premier League targets in view