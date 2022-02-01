Arsenal keep it short and sweet in Aubameyang farewell message as Barca wait continues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has edged closer to officially completing his move to Barcelona after Arsenal confirmed he had left the club by “mutual agreement”.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was pictured training with his prospective new team-mates after arriving in Spain on Monday. Confusion reigned, however, when no agreement was reached as deadline day passed but his official release by Arsenal now makes him a free agent.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual agreement,” said a statement from the club.

“We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club.”

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons. However, he has not played for Arsenal since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among a number of European clubs who had shown an interest, as well as teams based in the Middle East.

It’s understood that talks progressed with the LaLiga side during Monday and a deal, releasing him from his £250,000-a-week basic salary at the Emirates Stadium, means he can join the Catalan giants outside of the transfer window.

Arsenal savings on Auba will enable a huge summer They may have lost out big for now, but in the long run, Arsenal may have set themselves up for success.

It is believed Arsenal held back on announcing Aubameyang’s departure, four years to the day since he signed from Borussia Dortmund, as a gesture of respect to Barcelona, whose president, Joan Laporta, said on Tuesday the official unveiling may come later in the week.

However, pictures which appeared to show Aubameyang in the back of shot training at Barcelona subsequently emerged.

Key Arsenal duo set for new deals

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer bumper new deals to boss Mikel Arteta and winger Bukayo Saka this summer.

The Gunners are planning for the future, with offers to tie down their manager and one of their best young stars on the table for when the current campaign comes to an end.

Football.London states that Spaniard Arteta will be offered new terms. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

Arteta won the FA Cup in his first campaign in charge of the club. And despite some ups and downs, the Gunners are well in the mix for a top-four finish this season.

The report also states that the north London giants are fully behind Arteta’s vision for the future.

Saka, meanwhile, has taken his game up another level since starring for England at Euro 2020.

The attacker has 11 goal contributions across all competitions this term. Indeed, he has already netted more times this campaign than he did in the whole of last season.

The 20-year-old’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. However, Arsenal want to upgrade his deal to reflect his importance to the team.

The report finishes by stating that head of football operations Richard Garlick will be the man tasked with negotiating the deals.

