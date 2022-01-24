Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is poised to scupper a deal that is perfect for Arsenal, though PSG could yet relieve Mikel Arteta of the troublesome forward.

The Gabon striker, 32, is facing an uncertain future in north London. Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy last month after reporting back from an authorised trip to France a day late. It was the latest in a succession of misdemeanours, with Arteta exiling Aubameyang from the first-team as a result.

The 32-year-old has not played the Arsenal since December 6. He travelled to Cameroon to take part in the AFCON with Gabon, but contracted Covid-19 before being sent home early.

Aubameyang is the Arsenal’s top earner and has 18 months remaining on his current deal. The Gunners are understood to be open to moving him on if they can, though his age and salary means realistic interest is restricted to a handful of cash-rich clubs.

Interest from Saudi Arabia had emerged with a reported loan-to-buy offer lodged. Aubameyang’s full wages would be paid by the Saudi side if agreed, making it the perfect exit plan for Arsenal.

However, according to the Mirror (citing the Athletic) Aubameyang is poised to scupper that proposed move.

They state Aubameyang does not wish to relocate to Saudi Arabia while still believing he can cut it elite level in Europe. The report adds that even if Arsenal accepted the proposal, Aubameyang is unlikely to agree to the switch.

However, all hope of shifting Aubameyang on does not rest entirely in Saudi Arabia. The Athletic declare PSG to be interested in acquiring the centre-forward on loan this month.

The prospect of moving to Paris would appeal more to Aubameyang. Though despite their vast wealth, they are reluctant to subsidise the entirety of his salary.

Whether a compromise can be reached, only time will tell. Though if they dally, an outside contender could chance their arm in the final stages on the winter window.

Juventus are a known admirer, while the Telegraph also put Barcelona, Sevilla, AC Milan and Marseille in the mix.

If no agreements can be reached, Mikel Arteta may be forced into a humbling U-turn, especially with Crystal Palace continuing to monitor Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal target €50m alternative as Vlahovic hopes crumble

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly aiming to sign a €50million striker as the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic to the Emirates comes under threat.

Arsenal were making some headway over a deal earlier this month, although Vlahovic’s move is now set to collapse due to two reasons.

Italian outlet La Repubblica have gone on to hand Arsenal another major blow. They claim Vlahovic is holding out for a switch to Manchester City this summer. The Gunners clearly know their chances of signing Vlahovic are dwindling, forcing them to look at alternatives.

According to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein, they are setting their sights on Real Sociedad man Alexander Isak.

The Swede has long been on Arsenal’s radar, although he fell down their shortlist due to the Vlahovic chase.

While Vlahovic would cost upwards of £58m, 22-year-old Isak is available for €50m (£41.9m) according to Caught Offside.

