Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Barcelona torpedoed a second Arsenal exit involving Alexandre Lacazette, and his primary suitor will now push for a summer deal instead, per a report.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona on deadline day in a surprise permanent move. A loan switch had been touted, though the two clubs could not reach an agreement over how to split his colossal salary.

With the loan route ruled out, Arsenal sanctioned a whopping £25m saving on the remainder of Aubameyang’s contract when allowing the hitman to move for free. To help grease the deal’s wheels, Aubameyang reportedly took a significant pay-cut.

Talk of an Aubameyang exit had rumbled on throughout much of the winter window. And with his departure clearly in Arsenal’s thinking all along, Alexandre Lacazette was always likely to see a move away denied.

According to the Daily Mail (citing French outlet L’Equipe), that’s exactly what transpired. They report Lacazette’s former side Lyon attempted to re-sign the 30-year-old in January.

Lacazette has entered the final six months of his contract and was thus potentially available for a cut-price fee. However, ‘a deal was deemed impossible’ by Gunners chiefs given plans were afoot to offload Aubameyang.

Lacazette move blocked, but summer switch awaits

Lacazette had been promoted to Mikel Arteta’s primary centre-forward during Aubameyang’s exile from the first team. He had also worn the captain’s armband on occasion, another factor that ensured Lyon would be left empty-handed.

Nonetheless, the Ligue 1 side have ‘not been put off’ signing Lacazette for good. Instead, they will now push to sign the forward on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires.

Lacazette reportedly ‘retains close ties’ with his former club. Adding further fuel to the fire is the Mail’s claim a new Arsenal contract is not in the pipeline.

Arsenal savings on Auba will enable a huge summer They may have lost out big for now, but in the long run, Arsenal may have set themselves up for success.

The only obstacle in Lyon’s path at present is Laczette’s high salary. The article states a pay-cut may be required on Lacazette’s end.

Eddie Nketiah is also out of contract in the summer. With Aubameyang gone and Arteta’s remaining strikers soon to be free agents, a busy summer is expected on the arrivals front.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak and Jonathan David were all cited as targets last month. Whether those options will be revisited in the summer, only time will tell.

Second Arsenal, Barcelona deal was ‘practically completed’

Meanwhile, Arsenal came within a whisker of overseeing a second deal with Barcelona in January, though the reason why the move collapsed has now surfaced, per a report.

Arsenal pulled off a late coup when signing Colorado Rapids centre-half, Auston Trusty. But according to the Daily Star, the Gunners had their eyes on a more established performer earlier in the window.

Citing Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, it’s stated Arsenal were hot on the heels of Samuel Umtiti.

The Gunners reportedly had a loan deal for Barcelona’s Frenchman ‘practically completed’. However, a fractured toe put him on the sidelines and laid waste to the switch.

He would’ve provided strong back-up to Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes. But it wasn’t to be, and Umtiti ultimately went on to sign a new contract on reduced terms to facilitate Ferran Torres’ arrival from Man City.

