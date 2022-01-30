Arsenal are closing in on an agreement to move Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on this month, and the latest Alexander Isak update suggests they’re ready to gamble, per a report.

The future of Arsenal’s former captain has been the subject of intense speculation this month. Aubameyang was relieved of his leadership duties in early-December after returning a day late from an authorised trip to France. It was the latest in a line of disciplinary issues, and Mikel Arteta took a no-nonsense approach.

The Spaniard exiled Aubameyang from the first-team, allowing Alexandre Lacazette to play more regularly up top. Lacazette thrived, and Aubameyang’s stint with Gabon at AFCON ensured his absence would continue into February.

Aubameyang returned early after his ill-fated international excursion that saw him contract Covid-19. and suffer a heart complaint. However, whether he would play another game for the Gunners this season still remained unclear.

Arsenal were understood to be open to sanctioning his exit – providing a suitable offer was lodged. They were ready to cut ties when Saudi side Al-Hilal lodged a loan-to-buy offer. The cash-rich side would’ve paid the entirety of his salary along with a loan fee, though Aubameyang preferred to remain in Europe.

That left it down to the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, and according to the Athletic, the Spanish giants have ramped up their pursuit.

Barcelona verging on Aubameyang agreement

They state Xavi’s side are ‘close to reaching an agreement’ regarding a six-month loan. Progress has reportedly been made between all three parties involved and the potential move has ‘advanced significantly’ this weekend.

Nonetheless, wrinkles still remain in the deal that must first be ironed out, chief of which is Aubameyang’s colossal salary.

The 32-year-old pockets £350,000-per-week, and Barcelona may be unable to finance a deal. As such, what percentage of the wages Barcelona would cover is still being negotiated.

Arsenal are not expected to receive a loan fee if the move does cross the line. Furthermore, it’s not expected there will be an option or obligation to buy included. That means Aubameyang’s future would only be resolved until the summer.

At that point, Arsenal are on course to lose both Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in free agency. If both players depart, Aubameyang may be welcomed back out of necessity alone.

Barcelona are reported to be unfazed by Aubameyang’s disciplinary issues. In conclusion, the Athletic state the potential loan move ‘should go through’ before tomorrow’s deadline – providing a compromise can be reached regarding the troublesome salary.

Arsenal panic buy would be peak Gunners A panic buy is the most Arsenal thing Arsenal could do in this situation.

If a deal is made, Arsenal could potentially be left short-handed up top. They have been linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak after their Dusan Vlahovic pursuit fell short.

A recent piece of amateur detective work gave Gunners fans hope, and the Athletic have provided an update on that regard.

Isak hopes fall as fast as they rose

Arsenal fans were recently given hope a deal for Real Sociedad striker Isak was just around the corner.

The 22-year-old has persistently been linked with Arsenal over the last few years, and raised eyebrows when recently spotted in London.

Adding further fuel to the fire was a claim the car Isak was being driven around London in was bought, registered and taxed this month. The number plate read ‘I5 AAK’.

The Athletic acknowledged the rampant speculation, though dampened spirits with a sobering update.

They wrote ‘there are currently no developments’ with regards to an imminent Isak arrival.

As such, an Aubameyang exit could leave Arteta gambling with just Lacazette and Nketiah as his recognised centre-forward options for the remainder of the season.

