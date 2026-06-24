Real Madrid and Liverpool have both made fresh enquiries about Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi in recent days, TEAMtalk understands, with Arsenal continuing to push strongly for the teenager and Paris Saint-Germain also firmly in the mix.

The 18-year-old midfielder continues to attract enormous interest from across Europe after a breakthrough campaign that has cemented his status as one of world football’s most exciting young talents.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Lille believe Bouaddi could command a world-record fee for an 18-year-old – likely over £60million (€70m, $79m) – with the number of elite clubs now actively exploring a move, sources indicate that valuation is beginning to look increasingly realistic.

However, the Gunners may need to move quickly as we can now reveal that both Real Madrid and Liverpool have stepped up their monitoring of the Morocco international’s situation and held talks with the player’s camp – confirming their admiration for the teen.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions have confirmed that enquiries have been made in recent days as the Spanish and Premier League giants assess whether a deal could be possible.

However, despite that growing interest, Arsenal remain one of the clubs driving the race.

TEAMtalk understands the Gunners have been pursuing Bouaddi since before he turned 16 and have done as much work on the player as any club in Europe. Arsenal’s recruitment staff have followed his progress for years and remain convinced he has the potential to develop into one of the game’s elite midfielders.

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Arsenal have advantage in Bouaddi race

PSG remain firmly involved and Real Madrid and Liverpool have now joined the queue for Bouaddi, but Arsenal’s long-term commitment is regarded as a major advantage as the battle for his signature intensifies.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are both entering new eras under Jose Mourinho and Andoni Iraola respectively and both managers are looking to add bodies in midfield.

But Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Bouaddi means Mikel Arteta’s side are currently best placed in the race for the supremely talented youngster.

Lille are fully aware of the mounting interest and continue to believe they hold one of the game’s most valuable assets.

The French club have no intention of making a quick decision and remain in a strong negotiating position as more clubs join the race.

Bouaddi himself is understood to be delighted by the calibre of interest being shown.

Sources close to the player have told TEAMtalk that his camp are currently assessing all available options carefully, with the teenager aware that his next move could define the trajectory of his career.

That said, there is no expectation of an imminent decision.

The player’s immediate focus remains on international duty with Morocco at the World Cup finals, where he is determined to continue showcasing his talent on the biggest stage.

TEAMtalk understands that those around Bouaddi are unlikely to seriously advance discussions regarding his future until his World Cup commitments have concluded.

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