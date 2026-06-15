Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, but TEAMtalk understands both clubs face a major hurdle with Lille demanding a record-breaking fee in excess of £60million for the teenage midfielder.

The valuation would make the 18-year-old Moroccan international the most expensive player of his age ever sold, eclipsing the fee Real Madrid paid for Endrick and surpassing the £50million-plus Chelsea invested in Romeo Lavia, currently the most expensive teenage central midfielder in football history.

Despite those demands, sources indicate Arsenal and PSG remain the two clubs best positioned to secure Bouaddi’s signature this summer, although Liverpool and Manchester City have recently joined the chase.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also monitoring developments, while Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all shown interest in one of the most highly-rated young players in world football.

Bouaddi has been viewed as a generational talent since making his Lille debut at just 16 years of age and, after two full seasons of first-team football, is now expected to become the subject of one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

His reputation has only continued to grow in recent months.

After choosing to represent Morocco ahead of the World Cup, Bouaddi produced a superb display against Brazil that further strengthened his standing among Europe’s elite recruitment teams.

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Bouaddi’s performances came as little surprise to Arsenal, who have been tracking him for more than three years and have maintained regular contact with the player’s representatives throughout that period.

Sources indicate Arsenal believe the time is now right to make their move, with sporting chief Andrea Berta determined not to lose out on a player the club have invested significant resources into scouting.

The North London side are expected to reshape their midfield options this summer and see Bouaddi as an ideal long-term addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, particularly with experienced Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard expected to move on.

PSG, though, are providing serious competition. TEAMtalk can reveal that football advisor Luis Campos is one of Bouaddi’s biggest admirers and has been pushing hard internally for the French champions to secure a deal.

Campos reportedly views the Lille star as a “special talent” and believes he could eventually emerge as the natural successor to Fabian Ruiz in PSG’s midfield.

The challenge facing every interested club remains Lille’s valuation.

Sources suggest both Arsenal and PSG believe Bouaddi has the potential to justify a record-breaking investment, but they are also conscious of the precedent such a fee would set for a player still in his teens.

For now, Lille are standing firm.

With three years remaining on his contract and a growing list of elite clubs competing for his signature, the Ligue 1 side are determined to extract maximum value from any deal.

Arsenal’s long-standing relationship with the player’s camp may yet prove decisive, while PSG’s financial power and Campos’ influence ensure they remain formidable rivals.

Liverpool and Man City’s recent arrival has only intensified the battle, setting up what could become one of the most fiercely contested transfer races of the summer.

What is certain is that any club hoping to land Bouaddi will likely need to break records to do so.

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