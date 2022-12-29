Arsenal back in hunt for Brazilian talent as Romano rebuffs Ornstein claim with reminder of long-term pursuit

Arsenal remain long-term admirers of Brazilian midfielder Danilo, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite another respected source claiming he wasn’t a target for the club at present.

Danilo has been linked with Arsenal throughout 2022, having made his name with Palmeiras. Having already amassed more than 100 senior appearances for the Brazilian side by the age of 21, he is someone whose potential is worth exploring.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their midfield with an eye to the future. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny are both 30 years old, while Thomas Partey will reach that age before the start of next season.

At the younger end of the spectrum, 23-year-old Albert Sambi Lokonga is yet to really convince in an Arsenal shirt.

Therefore, they might want to reinforce their midfield for the future and the present. With that in mind, they have been tipped to bring Danilo to the Premier League for the first time.

However, respected reporter David Ornstein recently wrote for The Athletic that Danilo is “not thought to be a target” for the time being at Arsenal.

Instead, the focus could be on other options, perhaps with more experience, as Arsenal aim to continue their Premier League title charge. For example, rumours have continued about Youri Tielemans, who is about to enter the last six months of his contract with Leicester City.

With that in mind, any kind of move for Danilo appears to have been put on the backburner.

Now, though, there has been a twist. Fabrizio Romano, another trustworthy source, has indicated that Danilo does remain on Arsenal’s shortlist.

Fabrizio Romano gives Danilo to Arsenal update

Romano told Give Me Sport: “There are many names on the list including Danilo of Palmeiras, a player they have followed for a long time, but at the moment, there is still nothing advanced.”

Danilo remains under contract with Palmeiras until December 2026. His future could lie in Europe – potentially the Premier League – though.

Romano’s admission that nothing is advanced between Arsenal and Danilo may in fact reflect why Ornstein said the situation wasn’t alive “at present”.

However, Arsenal fans will be keen to get to the bottom of whether they are really in for Danilo – and when they might be making their move.

Right now, it might make sense to look at more established players who can offer them something more in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Hence, their interest in Danilo might not be the most urgent item on their agenda.

After all, they will also be looking at strengthening their attack while Gabriel Jesus is out injured. Perhaps that is the immediate priority before they start to add to their midfield again.

But because of Danilo’s potential, there could be a risk of other clubs rivalling Arsenal for his signature. Therefore, they will have to keep aware of any other developments involving the left footer.

READ MORE: David Ornstein confirms Mikel Arteta is keen to sign world-class striker for Arsenal, with one obstacle blocking deal