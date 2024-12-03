Arsenal are huge admirers of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and reports suggest they’re preparing to launch a record-breaking bid for the striker.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a world-class forward who can compete with Kai Havertz for a starting spot and rival Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland in the scoring charts.

Arsenal have a number of players on their shortlist and a move for a new striker is possible in January. Isak is their no. 1 target, but luring him away from Newcastle won’t be easy.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal ‘could be willing to offer £112million for Isak’ – which would smash the Gunners current transfer record of £105m for Declan Rice.

The report claims that a bid of that size would put Arsenal in an ‘advantageous’ position, even if Newcastle would prefer not to sell the Swedish international.

Isak’s finishing ability, speed and mobility make him ‘perfect for Arteta’s system’ and Arsenal are expected to make a move for him in 2025.

A transfer is more likely to happen next summer rather than in January, but it will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming weeks.

Arsenal plot blockbuster Isak swoop

As we exclusively revealed, Isak wants to play for a club that consistently plays in the Champions League and challenges for trophies. Sources say he is concerned that Newcastle may not achieve that as soon as he first thought.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are keen to offer Isak a lucrative new contract to stave off the interest in his signature, but the Swedish international is currently reluctant to sign.

Arsenal have made Isak their no. 1 target to strengthen their attack, while Chelsea have also ‘made enquiries’ regarding his potential availability.

Sources say that Newcastle would negotiate a potential transfer but only for a ‘monster offer,’ with Eddie Howe’s side demanding that the bidding starts at a mammoth £115million.

Therefore, Arsenal’s reported plan to make a £112million bid for Isak would fall short of Newcastle’s price tag – but it would certainly get their attention.

Newcastle will hold all the power in negotiations over Isak even if he doesn’t sign a new contract, with his current deal being valid until 2028.

A big transfer fee would give Newcastle the funds to bring in a suitable replacement for Isak and their recruitment chiefs have already shortlisted Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres as one potential option.

Arsenal round-up: English winger eyed

Meanwhile, ’10 clubs’ are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in January.

The Polish international has played just 143 minutes of Premier League football this term and is behind Arsenal’s summer signing Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order.

Per reports, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Bologna, Sevilla, Villarreal, and Marseille have all shown interest in signing Kiwior.

Milan, Napoli and Sevilla are all said to have approached Arsenal to discuss a deal, with the latter pair only wanting Kiwior on loan. If he is to leave, the Pole will reportedly command a fee of, at the highest, €45million (£37.3m/$47.3m).

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. He made his senior debut for Dortmund in the 2021/22 season, and after two more relatively quiet seasons, he’s exploded into life this term.

The right-footer – who plays primarily on the left side – has bagged eight goals and four assists in 19 appearances for Dortmund this season. Even more impressive is the fact four of those goals came in the Champions League – the pinnacle of European football.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool are all showing interest in the player. It’s also claimed some of those English clubs ‘have already started initial talks with management to find out about the situation and to position themselves for a potential transfer in the future.’

IN FOCUS: Isak vs Havertz, stats this season