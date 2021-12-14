Baffling Arsenal deal ‘certain’ with Newcastle to capitalise on costly blunder

Newcastle are battling Borussia Dortmund for a player Arsenal are ‘certain’ to sell for a fraction of his value at just €3m, per a report.

In 2018, Arsenal signed little-known Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos. His first two years at the club produced little in the way of regular gametime. As such, loan spells to German sides Nurnberg then Stuttgart were sanctioned.

Mavropanos has found his feet at Stuttgart and was loaned out to the Bundesliga outfit for a second time this season.

He has become a regular in Germany, and has surprisingly added a penchant for vital goals to his game.

Indeed, in just 15 appearances this season, the centre-half has bagged five goals.

His fine form would suggest his market value has soared. Sport Witness state that is exactly what has transpired, though Arsenal have shot themselves in the foot.

Citing German outlet Bild, it’s revealed Stuttgart had a €3m option inserted into Mavropanos’ loan deal. The article states ‘it is certain’ it will be triggered.

However, Mavropanos is unlikely to remain with Stuttgart for the long-term. That’s because his form has been so impressive that he is a ‘hot candidate’ to be immediately sold to Borussia Dortmund.

They, along with Newcastle are chasing the Greek international. Indicating how high he has risen – and the size of Arsenal’s misstep – Stuttgart expect ‘to collect €25m from his sale.’

That would represent a tidy €22m profit for Stuttgart. In contrast Arsenal would generate roughly £1m in profit having paid £1.8m for his signature in 2018.

Arsenal anger shines through in Aubameyang statement

Meanwhile, Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club’s captaincy and the wording of their statement in particular caught the eye.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was revealed by the Daily Mail. They claimed Aubameyang had travelled to France on Wednesday to collect his sick mother. But instead of returning later that evening as planned, he flew back a day later on Thursday. That then had implications on the club’s Covid-19 protocols.

That incident was just one in a line of misdemeanours that led to Arsenal taking the armband away on Tuesday. The news was broken on the club’s official website and the wording used hinted at the club’s strong disappointment in the forward.

The statement mentioned his “latest” disciplinary breach, thus referencing the fact Aubameyang has strayed before. Furthermore, it stressed the club expected better from Aubameyang “particularly” given his status as skipper.

Additionally, the statement confirmed Aubameyang will not be considered for selection for their league clash with West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Arsenal statement read: “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

