It looks increasingly likely that Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal next year and the 31-year-old isn’t short of potential suitors as five clubs have registered an interest.

The Ghanaian international has often been a top performer for the Gunners, but his injury record over the last few years is impossible to ignore.

Since the 2021/22 campaign, Partey has missed a total of 59 matches through injury and he only started in nine Premier League matches last season.

However, Mikel Arteta still intends to find a use for him this season and the 31-year-old has started the new campaign well. He’s started in all three of Arsenal’s league matches so far and managed to score against Aston Villa.

The Gunners did add to their midfield options in the summer with the purchase of Mikel Merino who arrived from Real Sociedad.

Merino will be hoping to nail down a spot in Arteta’s XI and Partey seems like the most likely player to drop out of the starting line up, especially when the hectic European calendar begins.

Partey is now in the final year of his contract with Arsenal and it seems increasingly likely that he will leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Five clubs are chasing the Arsenal star

While injuries have hampered his career of late, there is no denying that Partey is still a top player when given a run of games.

According to Caught Offside, as many as five clubs are currently showing an interest in the Arsenal star who is out of contract next year.

Among those clubs is Barcelona who have shown an interest in Partey in recent months. Given the club’s complex financial situation, it seems likely that they will be scouring the free-agent market next summer.

Fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid have also shown an interest in the midfielder. Partey racked up 188 appearances for Atletico between 2013 and 2022, winning three trophies along the way.

From Saudi Arabia, both Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are considering signing the 31-year-old once his contract expires.

However, it is still thought that the most concrete interest in Partey has come from Juventus, who were heavily linked with him earlier in the summer.

It’s thought that the Italian club would be willing to offer the Arsenal star a three-year contract which would obviously be very appealing to him at this stage of his career.

Although, while Partey’s long-term future remains up in the air, he seems to be fully focused on the task at hand at the Emirates this year.

“My head is always here,” Partey told reporters earlier in the year. “This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field.

“I know a lot of speculation has been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”

