Barcelona approve ‘immediate sale’ of world class Arsenal target

Barcelona are ready to sanction the ‘immediate sale’ of a world class Arsenal target, and while The Gunners are weighing up a bid, they’re facing stiff competition from Juventus, according to reports.

Barcelona’s financial woes have been well documented, with the club’s struggles to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season summing up their situation.

The LaLiga giants must sell before they can even begin to think about making any new additions and one player whose future could lay away from Catalonia is Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan 25, is among the finest centre-backs in world football right now. Despite boasting a formidable pairing in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal ARE showing concrete interest in signing Araujo.

The player has just 18 months remaining on his existing deal. As such, and with no new deal on the horizon, Barcelona are willing to cash in right now in order to extract maximum value.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona are ready to sanction an ‘immediate sale’ in the January window if a suitable offer is lodged.

Mundo Deportivo recently raised eyebrows by linking Arsenal to a move. However, TEAMtalk tasked transfer insider Rudy Galetti with getting to the bottom of those rumours and he’s been informed Arsenal’s interest is genuine.

We understand Arsenal are seriously considering launching a bid for Araujo after contacts with Barcelona chiefs were established earlier this week.

But before Arsenal fans can get their hopes up, it’s important to note Italian powerhouse Juventus are also in the mix and they’ve already acted on their interest…

Juventus take lead for Ronald Araujo

Reporting on January 9, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Juventus are insisting for Ronald Araujo deal with more contacts planned with Barcelona to speed up talks. He’s the main target as centre back.”

Plettenberg’s update on Friday provided further insight into Juve’s plans.

The reporter wrote on X: “FC Barcelona have been informed that Juventus are seriously interested in signing Ronald Araujo. The interest is concrete, and talks are ongoing.

“Barca are therefore considering an immediate sale, as a contract extension beyond 2026 does not appear likely.”

Arsenal fans may be questioning the logic of moving for a centre-back given the more obvious need to sign a new striker.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is understood to be Arsenal’s dream signing in the striker position. But with the Magpies valuing Isak well in excess of £100m and completely against a mid-season sale, that potential deal is not viable until the summer at the earliest.

Latest Arsenal news – Bryan Mbeumo competition

In other news, Arsenal are facing competition from Man Utd in their quest to sign Brentford talisman, Bryan Mbeumo.

The attacker is on Arsenal’s shortlist for next summer, with the Gunners determined to sign a player who can lighten the load on Bukayo Saka.

However, The Daily Star report Man Utd are also eyeing Mbeumo up at the behest of Ruben Amorim and a £40m bid has been lined up.

