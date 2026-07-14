Barcelona react after learning Arsenal making last-minute moves for Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are not panicking after being made aware that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are pushing to get a deal done for Julian Alvarez, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Atletico Madrid striker’s stance on a potential move to Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in January 2026 that Arsenal want to sign Alvarez in the summer of 2026.

We reported at the time that Arsenal were in talks with the agents of the former Manchester City striker.

Sources have told us that both Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Berta believe that Alvarez would be a brilliant addition to the current squad.

However, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Alvarez, who is starring for Argentina at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona have had a bid of €100million (£85.3m, $114m) for Alvarez already turned down, while PSG manager Luis Enrique has spoken to the 26-year-old.

On July 12, The Independent reported that Arsenal are ‘pushing to seal’ a ‘quick transfer’ for Alvarez and want a deal done before pre-season.

Sport has given Barcelona’s take on it now, with the Catalan publication claiming that the Spanish champions are not packing.

The report has noted: ‘At Barca, they are aware of Arsenal’s last-minute moves, but remain calm as they know the player is keen to wear the Blaugrana shirt.

‘They will maintain their €100 million offer, including fixed and variable payments, and await Atletico’s response after the World Cup, when Julian is free to speak directly with the Atlético management and push for a transfer.’

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Julian Alvarez prefers Barcelona to Arsenal – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has also reported that Arsenal have made fresh contact regarding Alvarez.

We understand that Arsenal sporting director Berta has spoken directly to Alvarez, who has informed him that he would be open to a move to the Premier League champions this summer.

However, sources have told us that Alvarez would prefer a move to Barcelona.

The problem is that Atletico do not want to sell the striker to Barcelona.

Real Madrid have also had a bid for Alvarez turned down, but the striker does not fancy a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

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