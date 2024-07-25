Barcelona are reportedly ready to give up on their pursuit of a top Arsenal midfield target to give the Gunners a free run at his signature for a new, lower asking price.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have made the addition of a new defensive midfielder one of their top priorities in the summer transfer window as they look for a long-term successor to veteran star Jorginho.

The Brazil-born 32-year-old made 36 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring once, earning a contract extension in the process.

Speaking back in May, Jorginho said: “I’m really, really happy to stay, because it’s a privilege to be a part of this family.

DON’T MISS – Exact Arsenal bid for lethal marksman revealed as Edu ramps up Chelsea hijack

Arteta, meanwhile, was delighted to be able to secure the midfielder on another short-term contract, adding: “Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.”

But, despite all those compliments, it was always thought Arsenal would look to the future and bring another player in the mix to compete with Jorginho for that key role in front of the back four, especially as interest from Saudi Arabia in Thomas Partey continues.

The Gunners were initially in the market for the likes of Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi but their focus is now firmly on striking a deal for Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino.

Merino to seal bargain Arsenal switch

The 28-year-old has one year left on his contract in San Sebastian and has also been heavily linked with the likes of Barca and Atletico Madrid.

However, reports in Spain suggest that the Euro 2024 winner has no interest in moving to the Spanish capital, while Sport adds that Barcelona’s hopes of signing Merino are fading fast.

Indeed, the Spanish publication states that the Sociedad star’s future is now almost certain to be in north London as the Catalan side view a deal ‘almost impossible’ to pull off.

Indeed, the only situation that could revive Barcelona’s hopes of signing Merino is if the club can offload Frenkie de Jong this summer. The Dutchman, one of the club’s top earners, has two more years left on his contract and currently has no desire to leave.

Sport also adds that Merino will likely cost Arsenal a modest fee of around €25million (£21m), which for a player of that quality and experience with 28 Spain caps to his name is an absolute steal.

Merino also has previous Premier League experience, having made 24 appearances for Newcastle in 2017-18 before he moved back to his homeland.

At 28, he is not typically in the sort of age range that Arsenal normally look to do their business but they are willing to make an exception in this case, given the sheer quality of player on offer and the low price tag involved in the deal.

Merino’s capture will also allow Declan Rice to continue to thrive in the No.8 role he filled so successfully last season as the Gunners were pipped in the Premier League title race by Manchester City again.

Key Calafiori capture also close

The Spaniard’s addition is likely to follow hot on the heels of a deal to sign impressive Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Bologna star is poised to have his medical in the US during the club’s pre-season tour ahead of a £42m switch to north London.

Speaking in the US this week, Arteta underlined the need for the club to ‘upgrade’ their squad in order to keep pace with City this season.

“We have to,” Arteta said.

“Perfection in this league requires different standards. To relate that word perfection to winning the Premier League then that’s what we have to do. We need to upgrade in everything we are doing. We have to improve in every area and that is what we are trying to do.”

READ NEXT – Riccardo Calafiori next: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from Serie A from worst to best

Calafiori will give Arsenal vital cover for Gabriel and William Saliba at the heart of the defence but also has the ability to cover at left-back, a position there is a strong chance he actually starts the new season in.

The Gunners begin the new campaign on August 17 when they host Wolves in their Premier League opener.