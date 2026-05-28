Arsenal rocked as Barcelona ‘preparing first official bid’ for €150m superstar

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will have to step up their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, with Fabrizio Romano and the Catalan media claiming that Barcelona are planning to bid for the Atletico Madrid striker imminently.

Back in January 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, broke the news that Arsenal want to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal had already held talks with the representatives of the former Manchester City striker.

Since then, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona and Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for the Argentina international striker’s signature.

However, Arsenal remain confident of luring Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners having won the Premier League title this season and set to face PSG in the final of the Champions League this weekend.

Graeme Bailey reported on May 25 that Alvarez’s representatives have once again told Atletico that the striker wants to leave.

Sources have told us that Arsenal – as well as PSG – ‘have received encouragement that Alvarez is open to their projects should Barcelona ultimately fail to make a viable move’.

According to Sky Sports, Atletico want €150million (£130m, $174m) for Alvarez.

It has now emerged that Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Alvarez and are planning to make a bid for the 26-year-old.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that after holding talks with Alvarez’s representatives, Barcelona will make an official bid soon.

Romano wrote on X at 10:05am on May 28: ‘Barcelona are preparing first official bid for Julián Álvarez, to be sent soon — and without any players included.

“Julián informed Atléti of desire to leave after rejecting a new deal months ago.

“After direct meeting with agent & intermediaries, Barça will send a bid.”

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Barcelona plan €90m bid for Julian Alvarez

Mundo Deportivo has also reported Barcelona’s plan to make a bid for Alvarez after meeting with his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, in a hotel in Barcelona on Wednesday afternoon.

The report in the Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has added: ‘Accompanied by Andy Bara, representative from the same agency, they are confident that their good relationship with Atlético de Madrid will help unlock the transfer’.

Sport, too, has reported that Barcelona sporting director Deco met with Hidalgo on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a potential deal for Alvarez.

The meeting went on for ‘more than four hours’, according to the Catalan publication, which is also Barcelona-learning.

The report noted: ‘According to information obtained by SPORT, Barça will soon present their first offer to Atlético de Madrid for the Argentine player.

‘This offer will be for around €90 million (£78m, $104.5m) plus bonuses.

‘Sources present at the meeting assure that it will not be a quick or easy negotiation, much less comparable to the recent Anthony Gordon transfer.

‘Atletico de Madrid are demanding a very high price for the Argentine international, and PSG are determined to make a strong push for the player. Arsenal are also closely monitoring the situation.’

Alvarez is one of the best strikers in the world and is a serial winner.

During his time at Man City, the striker won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each.

Alvarez also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, as well as the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 with his national team.

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