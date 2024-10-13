Barcelona line up blockbuster bargain transfer for Arsenal stalwart who’s expected to leave in 2025

Thomas Partey’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season and Barcelona are reportedly in the race to sign him on a free transfer.

The Ghanaian international has played a major role in the Gunners’ rise under Mikel Arteta and remains a key player for the side, starting all of their Premier League matches so far this term.

But despite his importance to Arsenal, sources have told TEAMtalk that Partey is unlikely to be offered an extension on his current £200,000 per week deal.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have identified Partey as a key target as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his options in midfield.

It’s claimed that the Catalans showed interest in Partey over the summer but were unable to seal a deal as Arteta was unwilling to lose him at the time.

Barcelona’s interest in Partey remains and due to his contract situation, the LaLiga giants will be able to open talks with him over a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a potential free transfer this summer.

Barcelona are still limited in terms of what they can spend on players due to their ongoing financial problems and therefore, signing an experienced player like Partey on a free would be a great bit of business.

Barcelona face Saudi competition for Arsenal man – sources

As revealed by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti last month, clubs from the Saudi Pro League are also keeping close tabs on Partey’s situation, while Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also interested.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund’s chief negotiators have been in contact with Partey’s representatives since June. They have already discussed personal terms and are expected to speak with them again ahead of January.

The PIF’s ‘plan,’ per TEAMtalk sources, is to agree a pre-contract deal in January so they ensure they win the race for his services.

Juventus have also shown interest in Partey previously. The Serie A side made several midfield signings over the summer, bringing in Douglas Luiz, Khepren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners.

Their new additions, coupled with the fact that Manuel Locatelli is in a superb run of form, means that Juve’s interest in Partey has cooled, making a move to them unlikely.

Barcelona are admirers of Partey but whether they can win the race for his services largely depends on the wages they’re willing to pay him, with Saudi clubs able to offer a lucrative salary.

Arsenal identify new goalkeeper target

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to bring in a new back-up goalkeeper following Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Southampton over the summer.

The Gunners’ top target was previously Espanyol’s Joan Garcai, but reports suggest that they’ve cooled their interest in him due to the LaLiga side’s price tag.

Arsenal are now lining up a move for Napoli shot-stopped Alex Meret instead. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Naples and could be available as a free agent if a new deal isn’t ironed out.

One obvious sticking point that must be overcome is the fact Meret is currently Napoli’s starting goalkeeper. If joining Arsenal it was made clear he’d play second fiddle to Raya.

As such, Arsenal’s chances of bringing Meret to north London will hinge on whether he’s ready to accept going from starter to back-up.

A move for Garcia hasn’t been fully ruled out but it has been suggested that it will be either him or Meret that joins the Gunners to compete with David Raya.

