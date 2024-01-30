Barcelona plot second Arsenal raid after Arteta; Catalans ‘make contact’ with Gunners star over move

Barcelona have reportedly ‘contacted’ Arsenal over a move for Jorginho amid rumours that Mikel Arteta could be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Manager of the Catalan club Xavi Hernandez is set to step down at the end of the season which has led to speculation over who his replacement will be.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Arteta had also decided to leave Arsenal, although the coach quickly dismissed these suggestions in a press conference.

Nevertheless, several outlets have claimed that Barcelona would be interested in bringing in Arteta as their new boss – which is where he began his playing career as a youngster.

Arteta has done a fine job at the Emirates since becoming Gunners manager back in 2019. Arsenal finished in second place in the Premier League last season and have continued their excellent form.

They currently sit in third place in the table, five points behind league leaders Liverpool and will be dreaming of lifting the title this season.

Barcelona ‘contact’ Arsenal star Jorginho

Arsenal have been expected to offload some unwanted players this month and in the summer. Jorginho is one who has been linked with an exit for some time.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce made an approach to sign the 32-year-old last week which the Gunners were willing to agree to, but he turned down the move.

Jorginho’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season but Arsenal have the option to extend it by another year.

However, according to reports from Spain, Barcelona have ‘contacted’ Jorginho’s representatives over signing a pre-contract agreement that would allow him to join on a free transfer this summer.

The Catalans organised a similar deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January of 2022.

Arsenal could prevent this from happening again, though, if they trigger Jorginho’s one-year extension clause before he agrees anything with Barcelona.

Jorginho’s potential departure would leave Arsenal with just Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny as their defensive midfield options.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, however, Arteta is keen to add another quality midfielder to his squad.

Everton’s Amadou Onana, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are considered to be the manager’s three priorities.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are able to bring any of the trio in, although those deals will likely have to wait unti; the summer.

