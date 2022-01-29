A major European club has reportedly reached an agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, although the deal hinges on a crucial factor.

Centre-forward Aubameyang is in the final 18 months of his Gunners contract, which is worth £350,000 a week. He looks set to move on this year after being stripped of the captaincy for a disciplinary breach in December.

Several teams are keeping tabs on his situation, most notably Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Juventus.

The 32-year-old has also received an approach from Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr, according to CBS Sports. They were hoping to take him on loan for the rest of the season before completing a permanent deal in the summer. It would be worth €8million (£6.6m).

However, Aubameyang is poised to scupper that transfer as he wants to remain in Europe. He believes he can play at a top club for several more seasons.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of the goalscorer and want to bring him in during January.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, as cited by Metro, Xavi’s side have an agreement in place with Arsenal to take Aubameyang on loan.

Club willing to pay Aubameyang salary

They are willing to pay his wages in full, which makes it an attractive proposition for the Gunners.

However, the deal will only go through if Barca can offload winger Ousmane Dembele.

The 24-year-old will become a free agent this summer as things stand. Barca have made moves to tie him down to an extension, only to be left ‘speechless’ by his wage demands.

Arsenal joined by Dortmund in race for Calvert-Lewin Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Arsenal

Club Director Mateu Alemany claimed Dembele ‘is not committed to Barca’s future project’, and that he expects the player to depart this month.

That drew an angry response from the France international, who said he had no intention of ‘giving in to blackmail’.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle are both keen to take Dembele off Barca’s hands. That could in turn allow Arsenal to offload Aubameyang to the Spanish titans.

Arsenal eye Sassuolo striker

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly moving on from their Dusan Vlahovic disappointment amid claims Edu is working on a deal to sign Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Gunners were aiming to make the Serbian goal machine a statement capture. But the impressive 22-year-old has now joined Juventus.

In light of their disappointment, Arsenal have precious little time to lick their wounds.

FC Inter News (via The Boot Room) claim Arsenal are now considering a move for Scamacca.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 23 games for the Serie A side this season. Indeed, his form has earned him his first caps for Italy, with Roberto Mancini twice calling upon on the Sassuolo marksman.

That said, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration for Scamacca. The same report claims Inter Milan are also contemplating a move for the much-travelled frontman before the window shuts.

Finances remain tight at the San Siro, but the Italian champions could fund the move by offering their Serie A rivals some fringe players in exchange.

Furthermore, Scamacca is reportedly more open to a switch to the Nerazzurri. As such, the Gunners face an anxious wait to see if they can pip Inter to his signature.

READ MORE: Dusan Vlahovic agent uses four words to explain Arsenal snub as Fiorentina sign West Ham target